The Ibex is down 3% in the week and closes at 8,506 points, levels that it had not seen since last April

The Ibex 35 has returned to levels that it had not seen since last April. The selective Spanish has left 3.06% in five days and resists at 8,506 points. The selective loses a good part of the distance traveled during the first six and a half months of the year.

With this closure, the Spanish selective reduces its annual growth to 3.4%. All because of the doubts that investors have about the economic evolution due to the advance of Covid-19. The epidemiological situation is not positive in almost any country in the world due to the condition that the Delta variant is leaving.

This has caused that the tourist values ​​of the selective have been affected throughout the week. Although it is true that in the last session they have advanced slightly. Thus, IAG is down 0.2% in the week. Meliá Hotels, for its part, has left almost 6.% in five days; while Amadeus fell 4.83%.

Not just the Delta variant. Investors are very concerned about what is happening with inflation. In the United States we have seen how prices have grown by 5.4% in the last month. But it is that in the Old Continent we also see how inflation advances at a slow but determined pace at rates above 2%.

The markets fear that central banks will have to adopt measures to bring the CPI into the waistline. And that both Christine Lagarde and Jerome Powell have already said that they can rest easy because there are not going to be major changes in the monetary policy that they have been applying.

This is what means that the Spanish financial sector has also been hit by sales. Sabadell has been the worst performer of the week. 7.7% has been left in five days. Santander lost 3.2%, while BBVA lost 3.2%.

Siemens Gamesa deserves special attention this week. On Thursday it announced profit warning, and almost 20% has been left in 5 days.

Things have not been much better in the rest of the European markets. The German Dax cut in the week almost one percentage point; the CAC 40 in Paris fell 1.27% and the Ftse 100 in Lonres lost 1.74% in the last five days.

