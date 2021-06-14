The Ibex is a little closer to 9,100 points despite the forcefulness of the ECB

The digestion of the two big dates of the session becomes heavy on the European stock markets. Attempts to come back in the first hour lead to general declines, albeit shallow after knowing the inflation data in the US and the optimistic economic forecasts of the European Central Bank (ECB). The Ibex 35 falls 0.24% up to 9,133.8 points, which are enough to return to take your graph away from the expected assault at 9,200 points.

In front of those struggling to cushion their step backward, some index heavyweights like Telephone, which with increases of 3.3% recovered 4 euros per share, Santander Bank (+ 1.9%) and Cellnex (+ 0.5%). Several values ​​with a markedly cyclical profile, such as ArcelorMittal, up 2%, or Indra that with advances of 1.7% it was able to recover levels above 7.5 euros per share.

The hikes were also repeated in Grifols, which added 1.2% to his graph after announcing that he would be willing to sell non-strategic businesses, which could include some of your hospital divisions. The objective of the pharmaceutical company specializing in blood products is to improve margins and reduce debt.

At the other extreme, the deepest falls were carried away by several of the tourist values ​​that dominated the advances on Wednesday. Despite the solid recovery forecasts drawn by the ECB, Meliá Hotels it lost 3.3% despite the optimistic forecasts presented at its shareholders’ meeting. 2.6% left the graph of Aena and almost tied 1.4% down they were placed Amadeus and the airline group IAG.

Also, this Thursday the Ibex Indices Technical Advisory Committee (CAT) ruled on the basket of Ibex 35 securities. As expected, there has been no rotation, only four securities have seen their coefficient increase for calculating the direction of the index.

Where the message of economic recovery and maintenance of stimulus by the ECB did penetrate with more force was in the secondary market of sovereign debt. The Spanish ten-year bond had interest rates of 0.39% and, therefore, below 0.4% for the first time since last April.

However, the risk premium only lowered to 64 basis points as a result of the balsamic effect of the monetary institution’s forecasts being distributed among all sovereign references. And it is that the team led by Christine Lagarde now expects that the Eurozone will grow 4.6% this year and that its economy will expand 4.7% in 2022.