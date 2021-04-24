The Ibex gives way to a possible tax increase in the US and the advance of the pandemic

Apr 23 (Reuters) – The Spanish Ibex-35 index ended Friday in negative territory and closed the week flat, in a context of caution given the increase in cases of coronavirus in some countries and the new fiscal plan of the president of the States United, Joe Biden.

Uncertainty rose among investors after sources revealed to Reuters on Friday that Germany and Hungary back a proposed European Union lawsuit against AstraZeneca for failing to supply COVID-19 vaccines in accordance with its contract with the bloc.

On the other hand, the mood of world markets was also affected after it was learned that Biden plans to increase taxes on the income of the richest, a proposal that, according to some, would be difficult to pass in Congress.

On the other hand, Pablo de Cos, member of the Governing Council and General Council of the European Central Bank, announced on Friday that the entity must let real interest rates fall until medium-term inflation projections show a clear improvement to in order to maintain the stimulus measures.

In this context, the selective Spanish stock market Ibex-35 closed on Friday with a fall of 38.20 points, or 0.44%, to 8,618.60 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 lost 0, twenty-one%.

In the banking sector, Santander rose 0.05%, BBVA fell 1.53%, Caixabank lost 1.58% and Sabadell gained 0.26%.

Among the best performing stocks, Fluidra posted 2.98%, followed by ArcelorMittal, which rose 2.79% and Bankinter, which rose 1.63%.

At the other end of the table, Viscofan meat casings group fell 3.33% after the presentation of results, which showed an unfavorable impact of currencies on revenue growth.

Outside the Ibex, Codere fell 17.88% after announcing a debt restructuring agreement that will mean a massive dilution for its current shareholders.

(Information from Michael Susin, Edited by Janisse Huambachano)