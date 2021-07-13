The Ibex falls pending US data and Fed comments

Jul 13 (.) – The Spanish stock market opened negatively on Tuesday as markets remained in suspense awaiting inflation data from the US.

In a week full of information, investors prepare for the start of the earnings season in the United States, inflation data from several countries and the testimony of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. His intervention will be analyzed in search of clues about the timetable for the possible reduction of economic stimuli in the United States.

As of Tuesday, large US banks begin to publish their results, with JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America among others.

“The EPS (earnings per share) of the S&P 500 is expected to show a growth of + 64% year-on-year in 2Q21 and could mark its best quarter since 4Q19,” wrote Renta 4 in a note to clients.

In terms of macroeconomic data, this Tuesday the focus is on the publication of the June CPI. According to a survey by the New York Federal Reserve, short-term inflation expectations have risen to highs, while the Fed seems to reiterate the message that this increase is temporary and that it does not foresee a withdrawal of stimulus in the short term.

Meanwhile, discussions on the $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan resume in the US Senate on Tuesday, with it expected to be approved before the summer break.

Globally, concerns that escalating delta cases could derail the global economic recovery has fueled appetite for US Treasuries, which act as a safe haven.

Despite the prevailing concerns, in the run-up to the European session, Asian stock markets were heading for their best session in more than fifteen days amid better-than-expected Chinese economic data and the rebound in Chinese technology stocks.

In this context, at 09:25 on Tuesday, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 fell 37.00 points, or 0.42%, to 8,779.70 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 fell by 0.06%.

Steel and energy-linked stocks were driving the index at the start of the Tuesday session. ArcelorMittal led the way with a 1.13% gain.

At the other extreme was Grifols, which was heading for its fifth consecutive session in negative with a loss of 1.95%. It was followed by Siemens Gamesa, which corrected the earnings of the previous day with a fall of 1.92%.

In the banking sector, Santander lost 0.37%, BBVA fell 0.93%, Caixabank lost 0.66%, Sabadell fell 0.91%, and Bankinter fell 0.89%.

Among the large non-financial stocks, Telefónica fell 0.29%, Inditex advanced 0.10%, Iberdrola fell 0.38%, Cellnex fell 0.65% and the oil company Repsol rose 0.02%.

(Information from Flora Gómez, edited by Tomás Cobos)