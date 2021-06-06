The Ibex falls below 9,100 with falls of 0.59% by banks

The European stock exchanges scored their first weekly bearish close in more than a month. The fear that summer does not bring the strong recovery of activity anticipated boosted sales in many portfolios. The Ibex 35 yielded 0.59% up to 9,088.3 points.

As a result, the month of June not only began without assault at 9,200 points lost on Monday, but fell below 9,100 points. In the week, the accumulated decrease reached 1.48%, so that the Spanish index had its worst performance in almost three months.

At the bottom of the revaluation table, Sabadell Bank It yielded 3.4% after the first week since the presentation of its strategic plan with a goal of 2023. Bankinter (-2.2%), Santander Bank (-1.9%), CaixaBank (-1.5%) and BBVA (1.3%) remained on the list.

In red they also stayed ACS (-2.1%) and Telephone, with falls of 1.4% despite the fact that Criteria announced more purchases in the company’s shareholders. And for no less than 5.3 million euros.

On the other hand, fundamentally values ​​with a more defensive profile. In front, PharmaMar (+ 2.6%), Fluidra (+ 2.3%) and Cellnex (+ 1.9%). Also some of the energy companies penalized with force in previous sessions had rebounds of different considerations, such as 1.4% of Solaria or 0.2% increase from Endesa.

Despite the fact that the day began with advances of more than 3% for Colonial, closed with a 0.9% drop after having announced its plan to take over 100% of its French subsidiary SFL. At the moment, it has closed agreements to reach a 95% stake, while it will launch a takeover bid to take over the rest of the capital, in the hands of minorities.

Off the king index, OHL suffered a decrease of 2.7% after receiving the approval of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) the day before to proceed with its capital increase. An operation that will clean up your finances, but with a large discount and that, in addition, will block dividend distribution for years.

At the end of a week of wobbling. The Spanish bond marked rates below 0.45% to dismiss the week. However, the risk premium remained at 67 basis points, far from the lows seen in the middle of the week.