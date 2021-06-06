in Business

The Ibex falls below 9,100 with falls of 0.59% by banks

The European stock exchanges scored their first weekly bearish close in more than a month. The fear that summer does not bring the strong recovery of activity anticipated boosted sales in many portfolios. The Ibex 35 yielded 0.59% up to 9,088.3 points.

As a result, the month of June not only began without assault at 9,200 points lost on Monday, but fell below 9,100 points. In the week, the accumulated decrease reached 1.48%, so that the Spanish index had its worst performance in almost three months.

At the bottom of the revaluation table, Sabadell Bank It yielded 3.4% after the first week since the presentation of its strategic plan with a goal of 2023. Bankinter (-2.2%), Santander Bank (-1.9%), CaixaBank (-1.5%) and BBVA (1.3%) remained on the list.

In red they also stayed ACS (-2.1%) and Telephone, with falls of 1.4% despite the fact that Criteria announced more purchases in the company’s shareholders. And for no less than 5.3 million euros.

On the other hand, fundamentally values ​​with a more defensive profile. In front, PharmaMar (+ 2.6%), Fluidra (+ 2.3%) and Cellnex (+ 1.9%). Also some of the energy companies penalized with force in previous sessions had rebounds of different considerations, such as 1.4% of Solaria or 0.2% increase from Endesa.

Despite the fact that the day began with advances of more than 3% for Colonial, closed with a 0.9% drop after having announced its plan to take over 100% of its French subsidiary SFL. At the moment, it has closed agreements to reach a 95% stake, while it will launch a takeover bid to take over the rest of the capital, in the hands of minorities.

Off the king index, OHL suffered a decrease of 2.7% after receiving the approval of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) the day before to proceed with its capital increase. An operation that will clean up your finances, but with a large discount and that, in addition, will block dividend distribution for years.

At the end of a week of wobbling. The Spanish bond marked rates below 0.45% to dismiss the week. However, the risk premium remained at 67 basis points, far from the lows seen in the middle of the week.

The differences between the comic and the Netflix series

Karlie Kloss takes advantage of her son’s walk to spend time with her mother-in-law