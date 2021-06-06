The Ibex falls 1.5% and loses 9,100 points in its worst week in three months

Related news

The streak is over. The declines returned to the Spanish stock market after seven weeks in the green. After the longest comeback since spring 2018, the Ibex 35 fell 1.48% in the first week of June, up to 9,088.3 points. Electricity companies and tourist values ​​were responsible for this change of course, which resulted in the worst accumulated weekly index in almost three months.

The Spanish index moved in line with its European neighbors, which after weeks pointing to the upside – not without hesitation – finally fell prey to investors checking out. The doubts regarding the continuity of economic stimuli, especially the monetary ones introduced by the central banks, were the trigger for many to opt for sales and ensure a good part of the previously accumulated profits.

In this sense, the solid macroeconomic data that were published in the US triggered the alarms. Despite the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) insistence on keeping its tools unchanged for the time being, the numbers of inflation and various labor market indicators They pointed to an eventual overheating of the world’s leading economy and the destabilization of the complex balance that underpins the post-pandemic recovery.

These fears were alleviated on Friday thanks to some job creation figures slightly less robust than expected In U.S.A. A show of weakness that investors welcomed with enthusiasm for serving as an endorsement for the Fed to continue deploying its tools.

It didn’t have such a good effect the insistence on the veto of certain trips, which clouded the forecasts that had been drawn for the recovery of the tourism sector this summer. A key factor for economies and stock markets such as Spain, where this segment of activity plays a more than prominent role.

Electric shock

At the bottom of the Ibex 35 revaluation table, energy companies, which suffered a severe penalty for the Government intentions to reduce their remuneration, especially to older nuclear, hydraulic and wind installations. As a whole, the listed companies in the sector lost 7,899 million euros throughout the week.

The most penalized value was Endesa, with decreases of 7.9%. The list continued with Iberdrola, which with falls of 6.2% saw 4,460 million euros disappear from its market capitalization, and Solaria (-3.5%).

Actuate it lost 5.3% of its value. The company chaired by José Manuel Entrecanales continues pending approval from the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) to the prospectus of the IPO of your energy subsidiary.

Pharmaceuticals Grifols (-5.3%) and PharmaMar (-3.6%) were also placed in the caboose of the Ibex 35 in the accumulated weekly.

At the other extreme, cyclical cutoff values ​​were placed as buffers for the decline in the Spanish selective. Cie Automotive (+ 5.3%), BBVA (+ 2.8%) and ArcerlorMittal (+ 2.3%) were good examples of this trend.

It also rose strongly Repsol, encouraged by 3.5% by the rebound in oil prices. In the case of the Socimi Colonial, with advances of 3.2%, the key was in its plans to take full control of its French subsidiary SFL.

Banking lace

In the last session of the week, the Ibex 35 consummated the setback that began on Monday with the loss of 9,200 points. With a decline of 0.59% on Friday, the 9,100 points were also lost sight of. In this case, the bank was the protagonist.

At the bottom of the revaluation table, Sabadell Bank It yielded 3.4% after the first week since the presentation of its strategic plan with a goal of 2023. Bankinter (-2.2%), Santander Bank (-1.9%), CaixaBank (-1.5%) and BBVA (1.3%) remained on the list.

In red they also stayed ACS (-2.1%) and Telephone, with falls of 1.4% despite the fact that Criteria announced more purchases in the company’s shareholders. And for no less than 5.3 million euros.

On the other hand, fundamentally values ​​with a more defensive profile. Leading PharmaMar (+ 2.6%), Fluidra (+ 2.3%) and Cellnex (+ 1.9%). Also, some of the energy companies that were heavily penalized in previous sessions had rebounds of different considerations, such as the 1.4% of Solaria or the 0.2% rise of Endesa.

Upward premium

At the end of a week of wobbling. The Spanish bond marked rates below 0.45% to dismiss the week. The strong defense of stimuli deployed by the European Central Bank (ECB) in the appearances of several of its senior executives was at the origin of this effect.

Nevertheless, the risk premium remained at 67 basis points, far from the lows seen in the middle of the week. Something that was explained by the contraction of the German benchmark bunds to yields of -0.21% to end the first week of June.