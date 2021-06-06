The Ibex electricity companies lose 7,900 million in the stock market due to the snip of their remuneration

Related news

The intention of the Government of lower the remuneration to electricity companies it has translated into a black week for its evolution on the stock market. The measure leaked late last Friday, as Invertia anticipated, and since then its value in the market has only fallen. Only of those listed on the Ibex 35, no less than 7,899.4 million euros have been volatilized capitalization.

The figure is striking in itself, but it acquires an even greater dimension if one takes into account that it is equivalent to what companies like ACS are currently worth on the stock market or Acciona itself. In relative terms, in the last week the sector has seen 5.08% of its value disappear on the stock market.

The rumor that ended last week gave rise to a first and bulky punishment this Monday in which 3,670 million euros already disappeared. However, the storm over the sector did not cease, as the snip to their remuneration became a reality in the Council of Ministers on Tuesday. Since then, more or less direct attacks different levels of government have done nothing but worsen the investment appetite for the industry.

Endesa at the head

This same Friday, after several energy employers have shown their total disagreement with the measures approved and anticipated by the Executive, the same Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, has been in charge of launching a new taunt. In an interview in a generalist chain, he has assured without nuances that the profitability of electricity companies “is well above that of other businesses at the expense of domestic and industrial consumers.”

If only the four traditional electricity producers are considered –Iberdrola, Endesa, Naturgy and Acciona– The loss of value on the stock market has reached 6,860.7 million euros. A group in which the most penalized has been Endesa, as it has seen 7.86% of its market value disappear: 1,969.3 million euros of capitalization.

The next biggest blow was taken by Iberdrola, which has lost 6.15% of its market value. A percentage that translated into 4,460.6 million euros and has left its capitalization below 70,000 million. In the case of Acciona, the decline reached 411.4 million euros, which, however, represented 5.29% of its stock market valuation.

The one that has best cushioned the blow throughout the week, Naturgy, with a decrease of 0.09% in relative terms or 19.39 million euros. Criteria Caixa’s purchasing activity, which in recent days has continued to increase its investment in energy, could have contributed to this effect.

However, if you add to the group Electric Network and the two renewables that are part of the Ibex 35 index, the resulting sum is close to 8,000 million, as has already been indicated. And is that so much Siemens Gamesa (-3.5%) as Solaria (-5.5%) have also been prey to the accelerated stampede of investors when it became known that the reduction in remuneration it will also affect older wind farms.

The cabinet led by Teresa Ribera seeks to reduce part of the current remuneration to the non-emitting plants in operation since before 2005 that sell energy in the market. Therefore, the measure will not affect any plants with regulated remuneration or those that take part in the auctions.

Lower the bill

With the announced goal of reduce the electricity bill up to 15% for consumers, the rule puts on the table a cut in remuneration to the sector of about 1,000 million euros in a move that the industry involved has already described as contrary to community law.

In this sense, what is wanted is to end what is known as ‘benefits fallen from the sky’, or windfall profit in English. This is because there is a gap between the cost of production and income from being priced at a marginalist auction. A) Yes, nuclear and hydraulic production are paid at the same price than that of thermal power plants if it is needed on demand.

From the Government has chosen the nomenclature “carbon dividends” to refer to this problem regarding the overpayment of nuclear, hydroelectric and older wind power plants. Ribera intends to incorporate the measures indicated for his disappearance within a period of five years.

“It is important that the deployment of renewables are on our horizon, but that it does not harm but rather for the benefit of consumers and they can access that carbon dividend that it is only filling the coffers of the electric companies“The minister of the branch came to point out this Tuesday. This is how forceful she presented the draft law that in recent days has been falling like molten lead on the price of the sector.