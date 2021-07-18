The Ibex drops 1.3% and loses 8,700 after the US CPI and doubts about Covid-19

Inflation in the United States has been the definitive trigger for the stock markets to deepen the falls. The CPI data has been higher than expected. Specifically, in June it reached 5.4%, the highest figure since August 2008 and above the forecasts that were expected to be 49%.

To this must also be added the price increase of 1.9% in France and 1.6% in Germany. All these data lead investors to think that central banks can make some change in their monetary policy and, therefore, put an end to monetary stimulus in some way.

In Europe the worst part is taken by the Ibex 35, which has fallen 1.34% to 8,694 integers. And that first thing in the morning he was trying to maintain the 8,800 conquered yesterday.

A good part of the falls are produced by the financial sector. In fact, Sabadell is the one that cuts the most with decreases of over 4.5%. Also above 3% we find PharmaMar or Amadeus.

At the top of the table we see a handful of stocks led by Naturgy, which adds up to 0.86%. Acciona is also on the rise, scoring 0.39%. Fluidra, for its part, adds 0.59%.

Lower part of the table for Sabadell as a red lantern with cuts of over 3.5%. They also cut Amadeus and Grifols, both with decreases close to 2.5%.

Things are not much better in the rest of Europe. CAC 40 is left 0.17%; the Ftse 100 is up a very slight 0.06%, while the German DAX is scoring just 0.01%.

This sluggishness in Europe is also transferred to the American stock markets where we are waiting to hear the first results of the financial sector. The Dow Jones is down 0.31%; the S&P 500 is flat down 0.06% and the Nasdaq is 0.18%.

In Asia we have seen a day of general increases in the Asian markets with the Tokyo Stock Exchange that has risen 0.73%. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is up 1.61%.