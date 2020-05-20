Doubts remain among investors. The IBEX 35 Wednesday’s session started with a decrease of 0.39%, which has led him to lose the level of 6,600 points. Specifically, it has been located in 6,585.60 integers with most of the values ​​in red. The day is marked by the gradual economic reopening of several countries and by the advances in the vaccine designed by biotechnology Modern, whose shares fell more than 10% in the last session.

In the early stages of the session, Meliá Hotels International led the falls, with decreases of 5.8%, followed by ACS (-3.44%), Bankia (-3.21%), BBVA (-2.85 %), Aena (-1.95%), Cie Automotive (-1.82%) and ArcelorMittal (-1.80%), while on the opposite side were, among others, Mediaset (+ 2.36% ) and Cellnex Telecom (+ 0.67%).

In this context, the Dow Jones closed the session with a decrease of 1.59%, waiting to know on Wednesday the minutes of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States, in which some signal about future policy could appear monetary.

Investors will also know the CPI data for the euro area and the one corresponding to the prices of German industrial production.

In this scenario, the barrel of oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 32.08 at 9.01 am, after rising 0.31%, while the brent crude, of reference for Europe, marked a price of 34.87 dollars, with an increase of 0.61%.

Also, the european bags They have opened the day with negative behavior, with falls of 0.4% for Franforct, 0.3% for London and 0.8% for Paris.

For its part, the Spanish risk premium fell to 118 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.718%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0953 verdes green notes ’.