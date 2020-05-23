The Ibex 35 leads the climbs in the Old Continent. The Spanish selective is trading with a slight rise of 0.07% in the average session this Friday, until 6,681.5 points, with almost all the securities of the financial sector trading positively. Investors are evaluating on this day the news that China will not set any growth target for this year, something that has not happened since 1990, due to the “great economic uncertainty” related to the Covid-19.

This was stated by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in his opening speech to the National People’s Congress (ANP), the annual session of the Chinese Parliament. All this in a context marked by tensions between the United States and China with accusations about the origin of the coronavirus outbreak, which could lead to a trade war.

In this scenario, inside the Ibex 35, on the side of the Profits Bankinter (+ 4.03%), Indra (+ 1.25%), Banco Santander (+ 1.12%), Bankia (+ 1.07%) and Telefónica (+ 1.05%) stood out. The losses were led by IAG (-6%), Ence (-3.48%), Acerinox (-2.19%), Mediaset (-2.11%) and Acciona (-1.88%).

THE barrel of oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 32.03, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 34.45.

Also, the european bags registered declines higher than the Ibex 35, with falls of 1.29% for the Ftse 100 in London, 0.43% for the Cac 40 in Paris, 0.74% for the Dax in Frankfurt and 0.74% for the the mib from Milan.

For its part, the Spanish risk premium it remained above 119 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.692%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0894 ‘green notes’.