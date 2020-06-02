TheIbex 35 has started the session this Tuesday with a rise of 0.6%, which has led the selective to stand at 7,262.8 integers at 9.01 am, on a day in which, on the one hand, investors arepending the riots and racial protests in the United Statesand, on the other, of the tensions between the North American country and China.

In this context of revolts, the President of the United States, DonaldTrump has “strongly recommended” state governors to deploy the National Guard“in sufficient quantities” to stop protests over the death of African-American George Floyd and has warned that, if they refuse, they will mobilize the US Army in this regard.

In parallel,the market closely follows the tension between the United States and China, after the Chinese government instructed Cofco and Sinograin, two of the leading state-owned import companies for agricultural and livestock products, to stop their purchases of some American products, including soy and pork.

After advancing 1.76% yesterday, the Ibex 35 began the day on Tuesday in green and clung to the psychological level of 7,200 integers, pending the European Central Bank (ECB), at whose meeting on Thursday it could announce new stimulus measures to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. In the early stages of the session, most of the stocks were trading higher, led by Meliá Hotels International (+ 3.11%), IAG (+ 3%), ArcelorMittal (+ 2.21%), Mapfre (+ 1.97%), Repsol (+ 1.96%), Amadeus (+ 1.39%) and Cie Automotive (+ 1.34%), while Viscofan (-2.18%) were on the opposite side , Bankia (-0.83%) and Telefónica (-0.5%).

In this stage,the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil barrel, of reference for the United States,was trading at $ 35.77at 9.01 hours, after rising 0.93%, while eBrent crude, a benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 38.74, with an increase of 1%. Likewise, the European stock markets have opened the day with increases of 2.5% for Frankfurt on their return to activity, 0.9% for Paris and 0.4% for London.

For his part,the Spanish risk premium lost positions up to 98 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.553%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1125 ‘green notes’.

.