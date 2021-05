The most normal thing is that we end up seeing an extension of the gains up to the level of 9,500 points

The Ibex ends with a profit of 0.87% which allows it to close above 9,200 points. The selective Spanish continues to draw increasing lows, so the most normal thing is that we end up seeing an extension of the increases to the level of 9,500 points. The first support level is at 8,800 points.