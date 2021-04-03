The Ibex closes with timid falls of 0.03% and does not dare to exceed 8,600 points

The IBEX 35 has closed the session of this Holy Thursday practically flat. In the first trading day of April, the Spanish selective ended with timid falls of 0.03%, to 8,577.6 points. However, in the accumulated of the week the trajectory has been more positive, with an advance of 0.93%.

Within the selective, the titles that have risen the most are IAG (+ 5.18%) and Solaria (+ 2.88%), while on the opposite side, as those that have fallen the most, they placed Cellnex (-2.84%) and Almirall (-2.01%).

Following the four-week confinement announced by Emmanuel Macron in France to stop the Covid-19 pandemic and after knowing the activity indicators in the manufacturing sector in the main world economies, which have shown a remarkable recovery in Europe during the month of March.

In the business scene, Bolsamanía publishes the titanic struggle that bearish speculators and large investment funds maintain in Solaria, one of the most followed values ​​of the Ibex and that leads the gains this session.

What’s more, ACS it’s news twice. Yesterday he announced the unexpected departure of his CEO, Marcelino Fernandez Verdes, without a substitute having been announced; and this morning closed the sale of its Cobra industrial division to the French Vinci group for almost 5,000 million euros plus another 600 million in variables.

For its part, Hard Felguera it has achieved a one-month extension to receive the first phase of SEPI’s aid; and the new CaixaBank, which is left almost 3% after announcing that it will pay a dividend of 2.68 euro cents per share during the month of May.

In U.S.A, Wall Street closed mixed, although the S&P 500 set new all-time highs in the 4,000 point zone, after Joe Biden announced a infrastructure plan valued at $ 2.3 trillion. The Dow closed the quarter with a rise of more than 7.7%, which was 5.7% for the S&P 500 and 2.7% for the Nasdaq, which makes clear the rotation of assets to cyclical stocks from growth stocks. And the American futures anticipate earnings to start the second trimester.

On the economic scene, investors have known the PMI activity indicators in the manufacturing sector for the month of March. The China Manufacturing PMI it has dropped to 50.6 from 50.9 and has fallen below the 51.3 anticipated.

However the Spanish PMI has risen to 56.9 and has marked highs since 2006; and the rest of the indicators in Europe have also been positive. “Spain’s manufacturing economy benefited from a stellar March, since the growth of the production reached its best level in more than three years due to the strong increase in demand, national and international, “they point out from the IHS Markit consultancy.

In the short term, Bolsamanía experts highlight that the Ibex shows a “very good” technical aspect that could take him to the annual highs, at 8,740 points. “If you can beat these prices, we could end up seeing an extension of the gains until the level of the 9,000 points“, explain the analysts of Bolsamanía.

In other markets, Asian stocks have closed higher and oil Brent rises 0.3% to $ 62.95, while analysts expect the OPEC + keep cuts to crude production at the meeting held this Thursday. In addition, the euro appreciates 0.1% and changes to $ 1.1740. Finally, the profitability of the 10-year Spanish bond stands at 0.33%.

Finally, we remember that the Ibex It will not open on Good Friday nor on Easter MondayTherefore, Spanish equities will not be listed again until next Tuesday.