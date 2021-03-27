The Ibex closes the week in tables below 8,500 between the fear of the economic slowdown and the stimuli

Related news

Comes and goes, ups and downs to end the week almost at its starting point. The Ibex 35 closed with a slight rebound of 0.06% the last full week of March, up to 8,498 points. The index was debated one session after another between the fear of an eventual slowdown in the economic recovery and the confidence in the continuity of monetary and fiscal stimuli.

Despite this flat balance, the sessions were plagued with ups and downs. Between the highs of 8,528 points seen on Friday and the lows of 8,274 points that the Ibex 35 tested on Tuesday, a gap of 3.1%. In many days, uncertainty and movements almost at the head of the headline or macroeconomic data caused comings and goings from red to green and vice versa, as well as closings in the opposite direction to the opening.

One of the key references of the week was the GDP of the year 2020, which finally turned out to be somewhat kinder than previously anticipated. Although the contraction of the Spanish economy in the year of the pandemic was the largest since the Civil War, it was limited to 10.8%. In the US, the final data for this same turbulent year was -3.5%.

This is how the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches closes

Throughout the week, investors were torn between two perspectives. On the negative side, the possibility that vaccination campaigns continued not to advance at the expected rate and the recovery slows down or even comes to a halt as a result of the social restriction measures that continue to be applied in the meantime.

On the positive side, the repeated commitment of central banks and governments to continue deploying stimuli as long as necessary. However, the defenders of this thesis were not unaware of the fear of a punctual rebound in inflation that could complicate the comeback or cause accelerated investment flight on the stock markets towards fixed income.

Defensive header

With this scenario of wobbles and uncertainties, defensive values ​​took the lead. Grifols it was placed at the forefront of the Ibex 35 in the week, with rises of 4.2%. The list of winners continued with several companies in the energy sector such as Endesa (+ 3.8%), Acciona (+ 3.7%), Enagas (+ 3.1%) e Iberdrola (+ 2.9%).

At the other extreme, the new crisis unleashed in Turkey with the surprise replacement of the governor of the country’s central bank passed a bill of 10.4% to BBVA, which this week ratified its strategy in the country. The Sabadell it was very close, down 9.7%.

However, the real protagonists in the financial sector were CaixaBank and Bankia. Both entities formally formulated their merger on Friday with the registration of the operation in the Mercantile Registry. The first ended the week by 4%, while the second completed the last week of its history with the same movement.

The fear of a slowdown in the recovery, especially in the services sector, was felt in significant falls for the most representative securities of the sector on the Spanish stock market. IAG yielded 10.1%, while Meliá Hotels (-9.1%), Amadeus (-5.5%) and Aena (-5.3%) also fell sharply.

Friday comeback

The last session of the week, in which highs of the same were seen, did not finish consuming the attack at 8,500 points. And that the rebound of the more cyclical profile values ​​translated into an advance of 1.05%.

In front of this bullish pull, ArcelorMittal, 8.4%. The winning podium was completed Siemens Gamesa and Acerinox, which recorded increases of 4.7% and 3.6%. Repsol, which this week was influenced by the evolution of oil as a result of the blockade of the Suez Canal, added 2.7%.

Farewell to Bankia

The following positions in the revaluation table were held by the tandem formed by Bankia (+ 2.6%) and CaixaBank (+ 2.5%). The first said goodbye to the parquet after 10 years as a listed company at 1.78 euros per title. At the close of the session, the governing companies of the Spanish stock exchanges rushed to notify their withdrawal.

Due to the two contrasplit executed by the Caja Madrid heiress as part of her rescue at this time, the entity’s shares should have marked 1,500 euros to match the price at which they were placed before its premiere in July 2011. Shareholders will receive their new CaixaBank titles based on an exchange of 0.6845 for each one of the absorbed company this Monday.

At the other extreme, only five stocks ended the session in red. Aena (-1.1%), Cellnex (-0.5%), Naturgy (-0.3%), Meliá Hotels (-0.1%) e Iberdrola (-0.05%) were the members of this small group who missed the rebound prior to the weekend.

Outside the Ibex 35, mention for Fluidra, which from next Monday will be part of the basket of index values ​​to fill the vacancy of Bankia. Between the announcement of its incorporation, that of a 90% dividend increase and various corporate operations, the pool company rebounded to all-time highs. However, the 2.7% fall it suffered on Friday brought it down from these levels.

Stable risk premium

Meanwhile, in the secondary debt market in which the European Central Bank (ECB) continued to accelerate its purchases, the yield of the Spanish ten-year bond remained at 0.29%. The risk premium, at 64 basis points.