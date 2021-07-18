The Ibex closes at 8,662 and touches the lows of April

The Ibex 35 was once again the worst index in Europe this Wednesday. A day in which the European markets have closed with a mixed tone. The words of Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, have been useless, reassuring the markets and ensuring that – despite inflation – there will be no major changes in monetary policy.

The Spanish selective closed the day with a fall of 0.37% in the 8,662 integers. Among the values ​​that have fallen the most, we have seen Solaria with a cut of 2.89%; It is followed by Cellnex Telecom with a decrease of 2.4% and also Merliin Properties with a fall of 2.2%.

Among the values ​​that have had the worst time this Wednesday we find the values ​​of the tourism sector. As Covid-19 progresses, the doubts about how the summer will evolve and how the economic recovery will be.

At the top of the table we find ArcelorMittal with a rise of 2.74%, Bankinter which scores 2.7% and Acerinox which also adds 1.61%.

In the Old Continent, Powell’s speech has had something more of an effect. The president of the FED says that the evolution of upward inflation will continue for a few months and then moderate again. In other words, we would be witnessing the effect of the economic recovery after the scheduled stoppage to stop the pandemic at a global level.

The Cac 40 and the Dax have managed to finish the day flat, while the Italian Mib has scored a shy 0.15%.

In the United States, we are still attentive to corporate results, which have surprised for the better. This is the case, for example, of Citigroup, which has shot up its profit to almost 12,000 million in the first half of the year.

What about the American indicators? Well, basically, at this time we also see moderate declines. Thus, the Dow Jones cuts 0.13% at 34,844; the S&P 500 is down 0.13% to 4,363 points while the Nasdaq 100 is down a quarter of a point at 14,645 integers.

Generalized declines which we have seen in the Asian markets. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 0.75%. The Tokio Topix, meanwhile, has left a quarter point.