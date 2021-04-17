The Ibex closes another week of consolidation without being able to attack its annual maximum

The IBEX 35 has advanced 0.49%, to 8,613.50 points, with the unexpected rise of CIE Automotive, which has skyrocketed almost 10%. In Europe, the increases in the Dax 30 German, which has advanced more than 1% and has renewed its all-time highs of nearly 15,500 points.

This after a week that has been very quiet (inordinately calm for the Spanish stock market, we could say), and in which the Hispanic index has barely moved.

News of the pandemic weighs less on equities, but while other indices such as those of Wall street or the Stoxx 600 They continue to set records, the Ibex has been stuck in this area of ​​8,600 points and has risen just 0.5% in the calculation of the week.

In the next few days the results season begins in Spain, with Enagás accounts on Tuesday and those of Bankinter on Friday. Today we have known the figures of Morgan stanley across the Atlantic, and those of Bank of New York Mellon.

In the macro sphere, the highlight of this Friday have been the data from China, whose GDP soared 18.3% in the first quarter, although the consensus expected an even higher growth, of 18.9%. On the positive side, retail sales of the Asian giant rebounded 34.2% in March, above the 28% expected.

In addition, the March CPI of the euro zone has rebounded to 1.3% year-on-year, while in the United States the consumer sentiment index from the University of Michigan has been below expectations. There is also Ecofin and Eurogroup meeting to see if recovery plans can be accelerated.

It should be remembered that, this Thursday, the 9.8% increase in US retail sales in March and a minimum of 576,000 weekly applications for unemployment benefits propelled US indices to new all-time highs, while bond markets saw yields fall sharply, with the 10-year US down more than 7 basis points, to a minimum of one month (This Friday it rises slightly to 1.58%).

THE ECB COULD WAKE THE IBEX

The Ibex has been very apathetic again this week, in line with what happened last week. It gives the impression that activity is now focused on other areas, such as bitcoin -in a week of new all-time highs for the cryptocurrency and with that Coinbase IPO-, and that investors prefer other markets that are more attractive due to their growth profile, such as the German or American stock markets.

The selective continues thus consolidating levels while the technical analysts of Bolsamanía they continue to think that it will attack the annual highs sooner rather than later (8,740 points). Although, discounting dividends, the index is still at a 15% of their previous all-time highs.



The meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) Next week is one of the most relevant catalysts that could, finally, move the Spanish index. The experts of Nomura They say that after the March meeting, in which the ECB formally announced an increase in the pace of asset purchases, there will be no further adjustments in monetary policy at this April meeting.

“We focus our attention on the inflation outlook and financing conditions”, they point. At the June meeting, the ECB will have to decide whether to keep bond purchases at the current weekly rate or to start reducing them.. “Taking into account our inflation forecast, and considering the current financing conditions, We believe that the ECB will likely continue to buy at a similar rate to at least until September 2021“, they point out.

OTHER MARKETS

The euro appreciates 0.1% and changes to 1.1980 dollars. The European currency rises at a time when The US has imposed restrained sanctions on Russia. Joe Biden has said he doesn’t want an escalation with Russia.

The Petroleum it falls slightly, with Brent at $ 66.70 and West Texas at $ 63.10.

The gold and silver they are up, to $ 1,777 and $ 26.03, respectively.

The bitcoin drops to $ 60,877 (-3.88%) and Ethereum to $ 2,398 (-3.12%).

The yield of the 10-year American bond stands at 1.575% and that of the 10-year Spanish bond it rises to 0.38%.