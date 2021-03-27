The Ibex closes a week of consolidation of levels glued to 8,500 points

The IBEX 35 has rebounded strongly this Friday (+ 1.05%; 8,498.20 points) driven by the increases in the banks (Santander, BBVA …) and in companies associated with raw materials, such as Repsol, ArcelorMittal and Acerinox, in addition to Siemens Gamesa. The increases of this day have allowed the selective to counteract the losses of the last sessions and trading almost at the same level as last Friday.

The financial sector has clearly been the protagonist. CaixaBank and Bankia have anticipated a severe cut in staff after completing their merger, which will be announced after Easter and can mean between 7,000 and 8,000 layoffs.

In addition, Santander has made headlines because it has announced that it will launch an offer for 8.3% of its subsidiary in Mexico for 550 million euros.

At the macro level, GDP in Spain fell by a historic 10.8% in 2020, with zero growth in the fourth quarter. The IFO in Germany for March was higher than expected. The IFO for business confidence rose to 96.6 from 92.7.

On the Spanish GDP, Ana Botín has anticipated an “intense rebound” in the Spanish and European economies during the second half of 2021 and throughout 2022, if the vaccination plan is met.

In addition, the analysts of Bank of America have raised their growth forecast for Spain by three tenths, up to 4.8% for 2021 and 2022, due to stimuli of 11,000 million euros approved by the Spanish Government.

THE EU PLANS

The result of the European Council on Thursday was what was expected. The European Union has been planted in the ‘war of vaccines’. The heads of State and Government have claimed the role of the bloc as an exporting power of vaccines against Covid-19, but they have also warned that it could change its attitude to guarantee the supply of doses to its citizens if there is no reciprocity from other parts of the world or if the pharmaceutical companies do not comply with the agreement.

“There is a very broad consensus among the Member States that we want to guarantee the supply chain and an open economy, but at the same time we want more transparency and ensure that contracts are honored“, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, explained at a press conference.

TASKS ON THE SUEZ CANAL WILL TAKE WEEKS

Tasks to clear the blockade in the Suez Canal by the stranded freighter will take weeks. This situation is of great concern and, with regard to oil, the volatility seen throughout this week could continue to increase. Brent and West Texas crude rose almost 4% this Friday, to 64.28 and 60.88 dollars, respectively, which has benefited Repsol and the group of producers of basic materials.

Analysts are concerned about what is happening in the Suez Canal, but they believe it will have a specific impact on oil. Thus, they consider that What is happening to demand is more worrying as Covid-19 cases increase again in different parts of the world.

OTHER MARKETS

The euro it appreciates 0.1% and changes to $ 1.1774. The gold it rises slightly, to 1,728 dollars, and silver rises 0.25%, to 25.11 dollars.

The bitcoin It rises 2%, to $ 53,286, and Ethereum 2%, to $ 1,644.

The profitability of 10-year American bond rises to 1.66% and the yield of the 10-year Spanish bond it rises to 0.29%.