The Ibex closes a week marked by inflation with new annual highs

The IBEX 35 it rebounded strongly this Friday and set a new annual maximum in closing prices (+ 2%. 9,145.60 points) after the falls of last day, which were finally 0.46%. The selective tested the support of 8,800 points, but managed to recover from that level and closed far from the lows of the day. During the week, it has appreciated 0.95%.

“The index ended shaping a good figure that confirms the end of the short-term falls and continued earnings in the coming days, “predicts César Nuez, an analyst at Bolsamanía and head of Trader Watch.

The first climb target is in the 9,149 points, annual highs drawn this past Monday. And the truth is that the selective has risen to this level, which indicates the current strength of purchases.

Within the index, the increases in Solaria, Amadeus, Inditex, BBVA, Santander and Telefónica, While ACS (what published results last session) has been one of the few bearish values.

Wall Street finally ended on positive Thursday after the setbacks of the last three days and keep bouncing this friday. The experts speak in their daily reports for a week that it has been “quite turbulent”, with sudden movements motivated by the resurgence of fear of a permanent spike in inflation that slows the economic recovery. Although that fear has been much greater in the US than in Europe.



This Friday, the focus has returned to business results. Alibaba has fallen hard after its own (lost 1,170 million in the first quarter), while Airbnb has tripled the red numbers and increased its bookings by 52%. Coinbase, for its part, has multiplied its profit in the first quarter by more than 20, up to 771 million dollars.

Otherwise today CaixaBank has held a general shareholders’ meeting, the first after the absorption of Bankia, with the focus on the Massive ERE presented by the bank and the pressure from the unionized to reduce it. The State, through the FROB, voted against the new salary policy.



FROM THE CPI OF SPAIN TRUSTED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN

This Friday different relevant macro references have been known. In Spain, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.2% in April compared to the previous month and placed its interannual rate at 2.2%, nine tenths above that of March (1.3%) and its highest rate since October 2018. However, core inflation, excluding food and energy, has fallen in the interannual rate to 0%, its largest difference with the general rate since 1986.

In the United States, Retail sales for April, which were lower than expected; and the consumer sentiment index from the University of Michigan preliminary for May, which has dropped unexpectedly.

On inflation in the US, the president of the Cleveland Federal Reserve, Loretta Mester, states that “we are really focused on inflation expectations. We see inflation above 2% this year and then it will go down again. We should expect month-to-month volatility in the data“.

For his part, Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB), the highest body of the issuing institute of the euro zone, attributed in its last monetary policy meeting, held on April 22, to temporary factors the increase in inflation at the start of 2021, although he admitted that risks to the outlook appeared to be tilted to the upside.

OTHER MARKETS

The euro it appreciates 0.5% and changes to $ 1.2142. The Petroleum up 2%, with Brent at $ 68.46 and West Texas at $ 65.12.

The gold it rises 0.7% to $ 1,837; and the silver it advanced 1.6% to $ 27.50.

Bitcoin now recovers $ 50,000 (+ 3%. $ 50,802) after a difficult week marked by the ‘attacks’ of Elon Musk. Ethereum is up 10% to $ 4,060.

The profitability of 10-year American bond relaxes to 1.63%, while that of the 10-year Spanish bond it drops to 0.58%.