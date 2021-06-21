The Ibex clings to the 9,000 points pressed by the quadruple witch hour

It was raining in the wet on the Ibex 35. The Spanish index consummated its fourth consecutive session down with losses of 1.8% that condemned its graph to 9,030.6 points. And in some bars of the session, the 9,000-point level was even lost sight of.

The last session of the week is penalized by the semi-annual expiration of derivatives such as futures and options. Known as Quadruple hour bitch played against an Ibex 35 which was pointing to its worst weekly closing since February.

The impact of this circumstance with the calls of some members of the Fed towards a more agile withdrawal of stimuli (tapering) than expected it only allowed three listed companies to escape the dominant red in the session.

PharmaMar (+ 1%), Cellnex (+ 0.4%) and Enagas (+ 0.03%) were the only ones who managed to assert their profiles as defensive values ​​to save themselves from burning. The rest of 32 stocks in the index were not so fate.

In front of the descent, Acerinox, which plummeted 10% as a result of the accelerated placement than Nippon Steel carried out in the early morning for half of its investment in the Spanish steel company. The Japanese group reduced its stake to 7.9% after having sold a package for the same volume at a rate of 10.2 euros per share. Its last price, at 9,734 euros.

The second value by the tail was Acciona, which ended with falls of 6.9% a day that began among the most bullish values. The new details about the next stock market premiere of Acciona Energy they became an obstacle to better performance.

The blue chip declines like CaixaBank (-3.9%), Repsol (-3.8%), BBVA (-3.2%), Inditex (-2.4%) and Telephone (-1.8%) also weighed on the Spanish selective. And that the ‘teleco’ achieved a maximum acceptance of six years for its dividend in shares.

Meanwhile, the Spanish ten-year bonds marked rates above 0.46%, a level that has not been reached for these roles for weeks. However, this was not the clearest indicator of what the Fed’s change of script implied, but rather the fact that profitability was 26% above the one pointed at at the beginning of the week.