The Ibex chains three weeks flat and renounces the assault at 8,600 points

The Ibex 35 added another week of comings and goings with a practically flat result. And they go three in a row with the same tone. The benchmark index of the Spanish stock market ended the first full week of April with a decline of 0.14%, thus moving away from the long-awaited reconquest of 8,600 integers. Your last crossing stayed at 8,565.8 points.

Investors were again torn between relying on the advances, albeit stumbling, of the vaccination campaigns and the fear that these setbacks will end up translating into a weaker rate of economic recovery than what the stock markets had been discounting. And that the Ibex 35 not only remained far from its prepandemic highs, but it did not even close at annual highs.

In the last days once again central banks were once again protagonists. Both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) adopted a more optimistic speech while continuing to ensure the continuity of their monetary stimulus even if it occurred. a strong rebound in inflation.

This is how the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches closes

These are the expectations that boosted returns in fixed income markets one more week. Given the uncertainty of equities, the ten-year sovereign bond reached mark rates of 0.4%, a level that had not been seen for a month and that represented an increase of close to 24% in the last seven days.

However, risk premiums remained largely unchanged, due to the rhythmic movement of the references of the central economies of the Eurozone and the peripheral markets. The gap between the Spaniards and the Germans, at rates of -0.29%, stood at 68 basis points before the weekend.

Iberdrola and Repsol: heads and tails

In the weekly balance, the most powerful values they came from very different sectors, without a uniform trend. At the head of the revaluation table, Iberdrola, which with increases of 5% was one euro from reissuing its all-time highs at 11.5 euros per share. IAG (+ 5.3%) and Grifols (+ 4.1%) completed the bullish podium.

Above 3% the renewable was also placed Solaria, 3.9% at the end of a week marked by ups and downs and doubts about the possibility of the establishment of tariffs in the US for the sector. This group also joined Merlin Properties (+ 3.2%) and Viscofan (+ 2.9%).

At the other extreme, the depreciation of oil took its toll on Repsol, 4.4% down. While Cellnex it suffered a 3.7% cut at the beginning of its capital increase for 7,000 million euros to finance its expansion, a circumstance that also resulted in an increase in short positions in its capital.

In this case, there was a sector that mostly stayed at the bottom of the revaluation table: banking. CaixaBank it closed the second week after the integration of Bankia with a decline of 4%. The Sabadell lost 2.9%, Bankinter it dropped 2.7% and Santander fell 0.7%.

Last minute throwback

At the close of this Friday, only five values ​​managed to finish the session in green, which explained the last minute downward turn of the selective, which ended with a fall of 0.83% after having opened the session in green. Furthermore, in this small group, only Acerinox it rallied above the percentage point, 1.15%.

The list of stocks with gains in the last session of the week was completed by the ‘rookie’ Fluidra (+ 0.6%), CaixaBank (+ 0.3%), ArcelorMittal (+ 0.3%) and Grifols (+ 0.2%).

The most intense red was for Solaria (-3.1%), which nevertheless managed to save the green during the week. PharmaMar (-3.1%) and Cie Automotive (-3%) were the next in a caboose in which Amadeus (-2.8%) and BBVA (-2.4%) also had their place.