The Ibex bounces 1.6% to new 14-month highs at the gates of 9,000 points

The Ibex 35 returns to the bullish path thanks to the push of the bank and thus he manages to call again at the gates of 9,000 points, a level that continues to resist him. The Spanish index closes on Wednesday with a rise of 1.56% to 8,967.8 points, which again represents annual highs and also since February 27, 2020.

The door opened by the US Treasury to a rate hike ahead of schedule, it translated into progress for the financial sector as a whole. Bankinter added 2.7% to its graph, while BBVA managed to rebound by 2.3% and the Santander Bank it advanced 2.1% to 3.22 euros per share.

The Sabadell, which at the opening was the most powerful of the block, ended up settling for a second place by adding 2.4% to its price. Sufficient performance to reach 0.582 euros per share and thus scoring new annual highs.

However, despite their weight in the selective, none of these values ​​were placed on the bullish podium at the close of the session. Siemens Gamesa (+ 4.9%), thanks to an offshore wind mega-contract in Taiwan, they won the gold. Silver for ArcelorMittal (+ 4.9%) and bronze for Grifols, up 3.8%.

The fourth place in the revaluation table was taken Cie Automotive, what was getting quarterly record figures in the first three months of this 2021. The manufacturer of automotive components added 3.5% to its price after having announced a net profit of 78 million.

At the other end of the revaluation table, PharmaMar it traded its own accounts with declines of 1.6%. The pharmaceutical company published a profit of 24 million euros early in the morning, which implies a 65% decline compared to its numbers from the same period a year ago.

Deeper were the declines in Merlin Properties (-2 and Colonial (-1.6%). The two Socimis became red lanterns in a session in which only one other security, together with those already mentioned, was tinged with the red of losses. Ferrovial completed the group with decreases of 0.7%.

For the secondary fixed income market, the Spanish ten-year bond saw its yield rise to 0.45% due to the probing of Janet Yellen, the former president of the US Fed. A pull that translated into a risk premium slightly higher than the day before, at 68 basis points.