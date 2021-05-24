The Ibex avoids the collapse of Indra and relies on the bank to conquer 8,200 points

The Spanish stock market managed to regain its bullish tone supported by banks. The good tone of the sectorial activity indices encouraged purchases in stocks with a marked cyclical profile. The Ibex 35 added 0.87% to 9,204 points. The index achieved new highs of the last 14 weeks despite Indra’s collapse and added six consecutive weeks to the rise.

The optimism sown by some macroeconomic references and forecasts helps European stock markets to get out of the uncertainty that ruled them early in the morning. From early on, the consumer confidence and retail sales indices in the United Kingdom brought a balloon of oxygen, but the key has been in the PMI indices, with better than expected data in both manufacturing and services for the Eurozone and several countries of the monetary club.

With regard to securities, the protagonists of the turn to the green of the Spanish stock market were unequivocally the banks. The Sabadell Y BBVA they led the revaluation table with increases of 2.4% in both cases. Next up on the podium was CaixaBank, with increases of 2%. The Santander (+1.6) and Bankinter (+ 1.4%) also did their part.

Among them, IAG increases of 2% were pointed out amid growing expectations of a recovery in demand in the tourism sector. 1.5% added Inditex to your graph and Acciona traced 1%.

The pull of these cyclical stocks was enough to offset the 8% drop in Indra it was once known that the Government will request the relief of Abril-Martorell as president. 4.2% fell PharmaMar and 2% fell Fluidra.

Meanwhile, the tranquility in the secondary fixed income market It was noticeable after stress sessions. Thus, the profitability of the ten-year Spanish bond relaxed to yields of 0.55%. The risk premium against German benchmark bunds on the Old Continent narrowed to 68 basis points.