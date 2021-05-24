The Ibex attacks annual highs above 9,200 with its longest bullish streak since 2018

Related news

The Ibex 35 closed one more week in green. And so he added six consecutive upwards, his Longest winning streak since May 2018. In the last five sessions, the Spanish index achieved a 0.64% advance to 9,204 points, which also set new highs for the year and for the last 14 months.

Despite the length of this latest bullish streak, the leaden feet with which he moved the Ibex 35 – strained by fear of an eventual overheating of the economy – made the accumulated ascent stayed at ‘only’ 7.45%. In any case, one more step towards achieving prices prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, for which conquest an additional advance of 9.6% would still remain.

A relative calm reigned in the Spanish stock market after the nervousness experienced at the beginning of this last week. The culprits were none other than renewed fears of the eventual effects of runaway inflation, especially in the US, where the post-pandemic recovery has reached a solidity and agility far superior to those of Europe.

Within this scenario, the possibility of a strong transfer of capital to fixed income it jeopardized the upward continuity of the stock markets. So much so that many indices came to see all the gains they had accumulated in the first two weeks of May disappear. However, the relief came with the timid door opened by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in its latest minutes.

The documentation that on Wednesday recounted the details of the last session of government of the US central bank brought the oxygen balloon. The institution chaired by Jerome Powell showed its willingness to consider a very measured modulation of its stimuli in case inflation begins to give signs of becoming more structural than “transitory”, as up to now it had defended itself.

Telefónica, Inditex and Cellnex

As regards the evolution of the index values, three heavyweights became the real engines of the week. Telephone, ahead of them, with a cumulative rebound of 5.6% thanks to which it managed to reach a weekly close above 4 euros per share.

The ‘teleco’ was accompanied by the advances of Inditex Y Cellnex, which added more than 4% to their respective graphs. However, renewables also signed a sweet week after the confusion unleashed by the rumors of an exclusion bid on Siemens Gamesa.

Although her womb denied this possibility for the time being, the door open to future movements in this line ended up translating into increases of 5.4% in the week for its shares. And of almost 10% for Solaria, leader of the comeback of the Spanish index.

At the other end, ArcelorMittal it signed the but evolution with decreases slightly higher than 5%. 4.5% yielded Sabadell Bank after the strong advances of previous weeks and after having announced the more than probable sale of its Andorran subsidiary. ACS, 3.8% down, completed the bottom podium.

Banking vs. Indra

Regarding the last session of the week, in which the Ibex 35 achieved an advance of 0.87% accelerating at the last minute, the bench took the lead. The sector became the architect of the assault on the resistance of 9,200 points that the monthly maturity of derivatives such as options and futures complicated in the middle of the session.

At the forefront of progress, Sabadell and BBVA, with increases of 2.4% in both cases. Next up on the podium was CaixaBank, up 2%. The Santander (+1.6) and Bankinter (+ 1.4%) also did their part.

Among them, IAG Increases of 2% were noted amid growing expectations of recovery in demand in the tourism sector. 1.5% added Inditex to their graph and Acciona rallied 1%.

Without a doubt, the bonanza of the PMI indices of sector activity it was key in the advancement of these values ​​of a marked cyclical nature. Enough to compensate for the 8% drop in Indra once it was known that the Government will request the relief of Abril-Martorell as president. 4.2% fell PharmaMar and 2% fell Fluidra.

Relaxation in bonds

Meanwhile, the tranquility in the secondary fixed income market it was noticed after stress sessions. Thus, the profitability of the ten-year Spanish bond eased to yields of 0.55%.

The reassuring effect of the minutes of the Fed and also of several members of the European Central Bank (ECB) who in recent days stated that It was not the time to think about withdrawing stimuli in the Eurozone it was also noticeable in risk premiums. The gap between national papers compared to the benchmark German bunds in the Old Continent narrowed to 68 basis points.