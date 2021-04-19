The Ibex again stumbled on the bank in another flat session without assault at 8,600 points

European Stock Exchanges repeated narrow movements one more day this Thursday. Investors opted for a cautious attitude among the indicators found on the pace and solvency of the economic recovery. The Ibex 35 said goodbye with falls of 0.2% up to 8,571.6 points. Once again the conquest of the 8,600 integers escaped him again, which he surpassed with some ease in the middle of the session.

The Spanish index was once again a prey of sluggishness despite some notable movements among its components. At the last minute, the blockade of the banking sector snatched up profits that he had managed to consolidate since the equator of the day. BBVA it yielded 3.3%, Sabadell Bank 2.9% was left and Santander lost 2.45 of its capitalization. The list went on with CaixaBank (-2.1%) and Bankinter (-2%), which this Thursday set the date for the premiere on the stock market of its insurance subsidiary Línea Directa: next April 29.

The red of the declines also tinted the graphs of Acerinox (-two%), ArcelorMittal (-1.9%) and Repsol (-1.6%). Despite having dawned as one of the most bearish values ​​of the selective and already having 6% of its capital taken by the bears, Solaria it achieved a bullish break of 0.6%.

Change of course, in this case also favorable, to Cellnex, which led the table of the Spanish index with increases of 3.9% to 45.25 euros. An impulse for which analysts found an explanation in the appetite harvested by its capital increase, for which rights arrived today its last trading day. These titles that the market consensus advises to execute ended their stock market at 3,442 euros.

On the bullish side of the table they were also placed Inditex (+ 2.6%) and Fluidra (+ 2.6%), which this Thursday launched its friendly business projections and gradual increase in dividends.

A party that Iberdrola also joined (+ 1.1%) and Meliá Hotels, which totaled 1.4% after a generous board review by Société Générale analysts. The experts recommend buying your shares, for which they raise the target price from 7.4 to 8.5 euros.

All in all, the Ibex 35 was almost flat around heights very close to the close of the day before. The reconquest of the 8,600 points was complicated again and the resistance marked by 8,670 points it became more and more solid and difficult to pass.

For the secondary market of sovereign debt, the profitability of the Spanish ten-year bond fell below 0.4% which it exceeded the day before, until it was around 0.37%. The risk premium, again, stable at 67 basis points.