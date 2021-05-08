The Ibex advances one more step towards 9,000 points despite the punishment to CaixaBank

A step closer to 9,000 pointsbut they still resist him. The IBEX 35 the session ended at new highs of the last 14 months thanks to increases of 0.16% to 8,982.2 points. That was his last crossover at the end of a short-lived up-and-down lurching session between the final whips of the quarterly results season.

In front of the advances was placed Fluidra, which celebrated with advances of 5.1% the fact have multiplied by 40 your profit. So much so that it has achieved record quarterly figures that have allowed it to raise its annual forecasts.

Warmer was the reception for the accounts of CaixaBank, which traded them with decreases of 1.2%. The financial institution announced this Thursday a profit of 4,786 million euros as a result of the Bankia integration. However, his forecasts have not finished convincing the market.

Sales did prevail more strongly in Meliá Hotels, which traded the accounts it published at the close of the session on Wednesday. Their shares were down 2.8% after learning that the demand for their services is still very weak and that the company has been forced to put several of its properties up for sale.

Once again in the less friendly part of the revaluation table, renewables were queuing. Siemens Gamesa lost 4.4%, Solaria fell 6.2% to the Ibex fund and Acciona it awaited its quarterly accounts with declines of 2.2%.

Between them, PharmaMar suffered a decline of 5.9% at the end of a session in which investors have once again feared for the potential business of Aplidin as a medicine against Covid-19. The Spanish company thus joined the joint collapse of the pharmaceutical sector due to the threat of patents being released to end the pandemic.

Back to the nice part of the revaluation table, ArcelorMittal added 1.8% after posting a profit of 1,903 million euros in the first quarter of the year.

Among the most powerful values ​​of the session were also Cie Automotive (+ 3.9%) and Sabadell Bank, which totaled 3.3% and was targeting new annual highs with a further decline in short positions at Samlyn Capital.

With all this, the Ibex 35 once again faced the barrier of 9,000 points without success, which it is difficult to overcome in the last sessions. Despite the milestone that his recovery would represent, the maximum prepandemic at 10,083 points they are still far from the graph of the Spanish index.

In the secondary fixed income market, the Spanish ten-year bond showed a yield slightly above 0.45%. With this increase, the risk premium increased to 69 basis points.