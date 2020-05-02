The European stock exchanges were once again indecisive when it came to setting course for their charts. However, the bullish mood prevails with the advances of the American Gilead Sciences for a cure against Covid-19. The Ibex 35 strengthens its comeback between increases of 3.21% that climbs its graph to 7,055.7 points, the highest in the last two weeks and the second strongest rebound of the month.

The engine of this bullish pull is aimed Wall street, which ignores the contraction of 4.8% in the US GDP. A behavior that follows in the wake of the European squares, which had breakfast with German prices for foreign trade much weaker than the market had already discounted. In Spain, during March, the retail sales suffered a drastic 14.1% contraction as a consequence of the confinement in force during the second half of that month.

Despite these evidences, the expectation that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will reaffirm its commitment to the US economy and global liquidity in dollars, became sweet for the market. And especially for banking, which once again becomes the engine of the trading session. Tomorrow, it will be the turn of the European Central Bank (ECB), for which a similar script is foreseen.

In this sense, Bankia it rises 9% to recover 0.98 euros per share after publishing a first quarter profit 54% lower than a year ago due to provisions related to the coronavirus. CaixaBank increases 8.5% while BBVA reaches 8%. The advances of 7.5% of Repsol they also contribute to lengthening the comeback.

Digestion of accounts Iberdrola and Naturgy they translate into increases of 3% and 3.2% respectively. The electric company has announced earnings of 1,257 million, 30.4% more than in March 2019 thanks to its divestment in Gamesa. For its part, the gas company has posted a net profit of 199 million euros, 41.6% less than a year ago.

Advances against the Covid-19 boost 5.2% the shares of IAG after losing 7% in the first hour after announcing losses of 535 million euros as a result of provisions and the collapse of demand for the coronavirus. The announcement that British Airways, the British branch of the group, is raising up to 12,000 layoffs it also weighs on the company.

Only four stocks lag behind. Cellnex loses 3%, Grifols 1.4% is left, Aena it falls 1.3% and Siemens Gamesa sees 1.1% of its market capitalization dilute. At the other extreme, ArcelorMittal (+ 12.7%), Colonial (+ 11%) and Cie Automotive (+ 10.8%) take the lead along with the hotelier Meliá (+ 9.3%).

The Petroleum try the comeback again, with increases close to 6% for the Brent barrel, which exceeds $ 24. Meanwhile, the gold it remains stable above $ 1,700 per ounce.

For the raw materials market, the conviction that the Fed to insist on liquidity in dollars depreciates the American currency again. The euro rises 0.4% to 1,086 ‘green bills’.

The Spanish risk premium It repeats around 132 basis points, with a yield of 0.83% for ten-year bonds. The benchmark German ‘bunds’ are trading at -0.49% and that brings the differential of the Italians (1.78%) to 227 integers.

.