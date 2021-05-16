The Ibex accelerates above 9,100 driven by the rebound of its ‘blue chips’

The comeback reaches the European stock markets in the last session of the week. The European indices seek to recover levels of relevance to leave a more amiable close than that indicated in previous sessions. The Ibex 35 rises about 2% Heading for his fifth consecutive week in the green to conquer 9,100 points.

At the forefront of the advances are industrial cut values ​​and some of the most penalized in previous sessions. Cie Automotive leads earnings with increases of 2%, a percentage that also manages to match Sabadell Bank, which on Thursday was one of the two financial stocks that managed to avoid losses.

Other companies that sign up for the comeback come from the tourism sector. The airline group IAG, the hotel Meliá Hotels and the signing of wholesale reserves Amadeus they also rise strongly.

In red, shy cutouts for ACS, which this Friday quotes the results it published with the stock market already closed for trading the day before. The construction company has taken account of a profit of 195 million euros in the first quarter, 3.8% more than a year ago.

It also stains the color of losses Fluidra after having made a strong comeback after having previously suffered severe punishment for the umpteenth placement of the management company Rhône Capital.

Faced with this scenario, the king index of the Spanish stock market struggled to gain a foothold above 9,000 points. However, the key level that would clear the way for further breakthroughs next week is at the resistance of 9,050 points.

With regard to the macroeconomic agenda of the session, first thing in the morning I saw the light Spanish inflation for April. Although it has risen strongly, to 2.2% in the interannual rate, it is still very far from what has been seen in recent days in other economies such as the United States and it also fully complies with the economists’ forecast.