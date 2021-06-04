The Ibex 35 will continue to move away from 9,200 points this Friday

The Ibex 35 continues to move away from 9,200 points this Friday

Companies

The Spanish Inmobiliaria Colonial reported that it will present a bid for the entirety of its French subsidiary Société Foncière Lyonnaise for 806 million euros (Reuters)

European Justice dictates that large investors can claim for the listing of Bankia (ABC)

BBVA opens to reduce layoffs below 3,000, according to Workers’ Commissions (Reuters); BBVA intends to grow in investment banking in the US after selling its subsidiary (Cinco Días)

MásMóvil increases its income by 18% in full takeover by Euskaltel (Expansión)

OHL does not plan to distribute dividends until at least 2026 (Cinco Días)

ACS will build the first tower of flats for rent (BTR) in the center of Sydney for 150 million (El Confidencial)

Aena and IAG look to Asia to reduce distance with the ‘hubs’ of central Europe (Cinco Días)

Rio Tinto has made its first Aboriginal Board appointment, hiring former Western Australian State Treasury Head Ben Wyatt as part of its bid to rebuild its reputation following the destruction of the Juukan Gorge sites last year. past (Reuteres)

The largest Italian insurer, Assicurazioni Generali, has submitted a non-binding offer for the asset management arm of Dutch insurer NN Group, two sources close to the matter (Reuteres) said on Thursday

Ryanair may reject the receipt of its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft until after the summer, following a delay in the certification of a version of the plane designed for the airline, a senior executive (Reuteres) said on Thursday

Economy and politics

U.S. President Joe Biden offered to scrap his corporate tax hike proposal during negotiations with Republicans, two sources familiar with the matter said Thursday, in what would be a major concession from the Democratic president as he works for close an infrastructure deal (Reuters)

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday prohibiting US entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to the defense or surveillance technology sectors, a move his administration says broadens the scope. of a Trump-era order containing legal flaws (Reuters)

The US Department of Justice will raise investigations of ‘ransomware’ attacks to a priority similar to that of terrorism following the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline and the increasing damage caused by cybercriminals, a senior official from the department told Reuters (Reuters)

*SCHEDULE*

Read more

SEALS

– Prim SA holds an ordinary general meeting of shareholders by exclusively telematic means (1200h)

EVENTS

– The Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, participates in a virtual conference organized by the BIS (Bank for International Settlements) (0900h)

– The Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, participates in the tourism event “Digital Tourist 2021” in Benidorm, Alicante (1130h)

Macroeconomic data

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

Reuters Poll

Prior

10:30

United Kingdom

Markit / CIPS Cons PMI

may

62.3

61.6

11:00

Euro Zone

Retail Sales MM

Apr

-1.2%

2.7%

11:00

Euro Zone

Retail Sales YY

Apr

25.5%

12.0%

14:30

United States

Non-Farm Payrolls

may

650k

266k

14:30

United States

Private Payrolls

may

600k

218k

14:30

United States

Unemployment Rate

may

5.9%

6.1%

14:30

United States

Average Earnings MM

may

0.2%

0.7%

14:30

United States

Average Earnings YY

may

1.6%

0.3%

14:30

United States

Average Workweek Hrs

may

35.0

35.0

16:00

United States

Factory Orders MM

Apr

-0.2%

1.1%

Financial markets

Financial spreadbetters expect the London FTSE to open one point lower, at 7,063 points, the Frankfurt DAX to open 12 points higher, at 15,645, and the CAC Paris open 2 points lower, at the 6,506.

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower as signs of a strengthening US recovery fueled bets for higher inflation and an anticipated reduction in stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

Oil prices fell as concerns about the uneven deployment of coronavirus vaccines around the world dampened optimism earlier in the week that fuel demand was recovering from the pandemic.