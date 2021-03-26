The Ibex 35 widens the falls and closes at 8,409.5 points

The IBEX 35 concludes the day and maintains the falls registered at the opening of the session on Thursday, Weighed down by the downward turn experienced by the main Wall Street indices yesterday in the last hours of the session. The Spanish selective closed at 8,409.50 points after cutting 0.41% at the end of the trading session.

Yesterday the European Union tightened the export regulations for vaccines by proposing reciprocity and proportionality with the rest of the world for the next few weeks. This would mean that, before authorizing exports, they will study whether the destination country restricts its own export of vaccines or ingredients, and whether it is further ahead or behind the vaccination campaign compared to the EU.

Coronavirus vaccines and new cases

“With this measure we would be trying to guarantee the supply of doses for Europeans and thus be able to get closer to the vaccination objectives of 70% of the population. Not all EU members would agree to these new rules due to the risk of damaging the reputation of the euro area as a responsible actor in the medical supply chain ”, they explain from Renta 4. These measures would affect not only the AstraZeneca vaccine, but also that of Pfizer and Moderna.

For its part, and after criticism in the US for having presented outdated data, AstraZeneca has included more up-to-date data in their study and lowered the efficacy from 79% published earlier in the week to 76%. “Although the correction is minor, further downward adjustments are not ruled out and the lack of transparency is already noticeable in confidence,” added the experts from Renta 4.

The results, very similar to the originals, also indicate an effectiveness of 85% against symptomatic cases of Covid-19 among those over 65 years of age and 100% against severe cases of the disease or hospitalizations.

“The good news about the efficiency that the vaccines against Covid-19 are showing in the countries where the immunization process is more advanced, news that encourages us to think that the pandemic could end up being controlled, which would favor the return to normality and economic recovery, are opposed recent outbreaks of the virus in many continental European countries which, as is “usual”, go hand in hand with new restrictive measures on mobility and the activity of many companies ”, indicate Link Securities analysts.

In the meantime, coronavirus cases continue to grow in Europe. The authorities of Germany They have confirmed this Thursday about more than 22,500 cases of coronavirus during the last day, with which the European country exceeds the threshold of 2.7 million infections in the framework of the pandemic, according to data collected by the Robert Koch Institute.

The agency, the government entity in charge of infectious disease control, has indicated that during the last 24 hours, 22,657 cases and 228 deaths have been detected, which places the totals at 2,713,180 and 75,440, respectively.

Until yesterday, they reported in France 4,404,437 cases of infected. In relation to the previous day, 30,830 more cases of those affected by covid-19 were registered. In this sense, and given the confinements decreed in the French country, the arrival of French people to the Spanish capital, which has become a tourist attraction, has quadrupled since January.

In Spain. The autonomous communities notified the Ministry of Health yesterday 7,026 new cases of coronavirus, of which 3,835 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, compared to 2,941 registered on Tuesday. To date, 3,241,345 people have already been infected in Spain.

Regarding the current average incidence of infections in Spain in the last 14 days, the report shows a new increase, standing at 132.22 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 128.71 reported on Tuesday by the department led by Carolina Darias.

All in all, the IBEX 35 today falls 0.41% to stand at 8,409.50 points.

CIE Automotive leads the increases in the Spanish selective after appreciating 1.87%. They are followed by Grifols A and Amadeus, which add up to 1.57% and 0.65%, respectively.

On the contrary, the three companies of the Ibex 35 that registered the most pronounced decreases today Thursday are Solaria, which cut 7%; Repsol, 3.37% and MERLIN Properties, 3.02%.

Merlin Properties will propose at its next ordinary general shareholders’ meeting, which will be held exclusively online between April 26 and 27, the distribution of a dividend of 0.25 euros per share. The Socimi will also propose the application of an issue premium to offset losses from previous years.

HSCB analysts have improved Inditex’s target price to € 32 per share, from € 29.5 previously. Amancio Ortega’s company cut a slight 0.04% at the end of the trading session.

In the continuous market, the securities that increased the most were Libertas 7 (9.93%), Reno De Medici (2.75%) and Grifols B (2.64%); while the greatest decreases were led by PRISA, by yielding 5.8%; AmRest, 3.75% and Duro Felguera, 3.70%.

Fluidra (-2.03%) has agreed to buy its sales and distribution business in Belgium from the Belgian company Realco SA from the range of products for pool and spa maintenance.

The transaction will be carried out through an initial payment of 200,000 euros deposited as collateral at the time of signing and a fixed payment of 3.3 million euros to be paid at the time of the closing of the operation, which is expected to take place in September. Fluidra said in a statement.

Soltec has signed with Elecnor the supply of solar trackers for a project in Brazil that amounts to 359 MW.

Spain’s risk premium rises to 64.60 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond falls to 0.26%.

Ibex 35 falls in a mixed session in Europe

The Ibex 35 today widens the falls and leads the declines in a mixed day in Europe after closing in red on Wall Street. The Dax rises 0.08%, the Cac 40, 0.09%; the FTSE 100 fell 0.57% and the FTSE Mib rose 0.04%. The Euro Stoxx 50 adds a slight 0.02%.

The euro yields against the dollar and it is exchanged at 1,1767 greenbacks.

Yesterday the Dow Jones was down 0.01%; The selective S&P 500 fell 0.55% and the Nasdaq lost 2.01%

The New York stock market was pending the second appearance of the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, before the US Senate, in which he insisted that the economy is coming out of the pandemic pothole and the debt markets are adjusting “neatly”.

After the intervention, the 10-year Treasury yieldThe benchmark fell and stood at 1.08%.

On the other hand, preliminary data from the firm IHS Markit indicated that the manufacturing and services sectors in the US accelerated less than expected in March and durable goods orders fell 1.1%, their first fall since April of the year. last year.

The highest gains were for energy, coinciding with a rise of almost 6% in the price of the intermediate barrel of Texas, due to the blockade of the Suez Canal (Egypt) by a stranded ship that at this time remains the same.

After the steep climbs of yesterday, reference Brent oil in Europe loses 3.69%, to $ 61.87 per barrel, while the US West Texas fell 4.51% to $ 58.25.