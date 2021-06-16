the Ibex 35 wants to consolidate the maximums achieved yesterday

Futures: the Ibex 35 wants to consolidate the highs achieved yesterday

Companies

Telefónica accelerates 5G in Germany and will reach half the population in 2022 (Cinco Días); Pallete will rely on SMEs so that Telefónica can benefit from EU funds (vozpópuli)

Enagás, EDF and Q-Energy negotiate with Madrid to deploy a hydrogen megaproject (vozpópuli)

Alba closes an agreement in principle to sell Artá ​​Capital to its management team (.)

CaixaBank begins the process of selling 9.4% of Bizum’s capital (Cinco Días)

Santander sells the debt of the gas system to ICO and Liberbank and reduces its exposure to COâ ‚‚ (El Confidencial)

Spanish banks ask the ECB to soften the default targets (El Confidencial)

Grifols completes its own share buyback program (.)

The Spac require a change in the takeover law to go public in Spain (Expansión)

Economy and politics

Spain will receive 19 billion euros of EU funds this year (.)

Australia says it has closed the trade agreement with the United Kingdom (.)

The US and the EU will pledge to strengthen their cooperation in the fight against climate change at Tuesday’s summit, but will refrain from setting a date to stop burning coal (.)

The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca offer a high protection of more than 90% against hospitalization for the variant of the coronavirus Delta, according to an analysis of the British health system (.)

China’s mission to the EU urged NATO to stop exaggerating the “Chinese threat theory” after the group’s leaders warned that the country presents “systemic challenges” (.)

As it prepares to take on Putin over Russian cyber-kidnapping mafias that have twice recently attacked critical US infrastructure, the US Administration publicly blames Russia for allowing such criminals to profit without being prosecuted (.)

The Spanish Government launches the Unico plan to boost fiber (Cinco Días, Expansión)

Schedule

POLITICS

– Council of Ministers (0930h)

– Plenary of the Congress (1500h)

– State visit to Spain by the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, accompanied by his wife, Kim Jung-Sook, received by King Felipe (1700h)

DEBT AUCTIONS

– The Treasury auctions 3 and 9 month bills

JOINTS

– Unión Catalana de Valores holds ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in Barcelona (1630h) on first call

DIVIDENDS

– Arcelormittal distributes a single dividend payable in 2021 of 0.209 euros gross per share

BUSINESS

– Gestamp celebrates its Capital Markets Day (1500h)

EVENTS

– The Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, spoke in a virtual conference on the financial integration of Europe organized by AFME / OMFIF (1230h)

– The president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, receives the “Esade award” during the celebration of the Annual Esade Alumni Conference (1830h)

CENTRAL BANKS

– The meeting of the Fed’s Open Market Committee begins

Macroeconomic data

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

. Poll

Prior

08:00

Germany

Final CPI MM

may

0.5%

0.5%

08:00

Germany

Final CPI YY

may

2.5%

2.5%

08:00

Germany

HICP Final MM

may

0.3%

0.3%

08:00

Germany

HICP Final YY

may

2.4%

2.4%

08:00

United Kingdom

Claimant Count Unem Chng

may

-15.1k

08:00

United Kingdom

ILO Unemployment Rate

Apr

4.7%

4.8%

08:00

United Kingdom

Employment Change

Apr

150k

84k

08:00

United Kingdom

Avg Wk Earnings 3M YY

Apr

4.9%

4.0%

08:00

United Kingdom

Avg Earnings (Ex-Bonus)

Apr

5.3%

4.6%

08:45

France

CPI (EU Norm) Final MM

may

0.4%

0.4%

08:45

France

CPI (EU Norm) Final YY

may

1.8%

1.8%

12:00

Euro Zone

Reserve Assets Total

may

852.14B

14:30

United States

NY Fed Manufacturing

Jun

22.00

24.30

14:30

United States

PPI Final Demand YY

may

6.3%

6.2%

14:30

United States

PPI Final Demand MM

may

0.6%

0.6%

14:30

United States

PPI exFood / Energy YY

may

4.8%

4.1%

14:30

United States

PPI exFood / Energy MM

may

0.5%

0.7%

14:30

United States

Retail Sales MM

may

-0.7%

0.0%

14:30

United States

Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM

may

0.2%

-0.8%

14:30

United States

Retail Control

may

-0.5%

-1.5%

15:15

United States

Industrial Production MM

may

0.6%

0.7%

15:15

United States

Capacity Utilization SA

may

75.1%

74.9%

16:00

United States

Business Inventories MM

Apr

-0.1%

0.3%

16:00

United States

NAHB Housing Market Indx

Jun

83

83

Financial markets

Financial markets forecast that the London FTSE will open with 31 more points, up to 7,178, that the Frankfurt DAX will open with 84 more points, up to 15,758, and that the Paris CAC will open with 22 more points, up to 6,638.

Most Asian stocks rose, following in the wake of Wall Street, although investors were watching the long-awaited meeting of the Federal Reserve to see if the central bank signaled any change in the outlook for US monetary policy.

Oil prices rose, and Brent gained ground for a fourth consecutive session, as the prospect of additional supply arriving on the market soon from Iran faded with the prolongation of talks on the U.S. rejoining a nuclear deal with Tehran.