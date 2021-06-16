the Ibex 35 wants to consolidate the maximums achieved yesterday

Futures: the Ibex 35 wants to consolidate the highs achieved yesterday
Companies
Telefónica accelerates 5G in Germany and will reach half the population in 2022 (Cinco Días); Pallete will rely on SMEs so that Telefónica can benefit from EU funds (vozpópuli)
Enagás, EDF and Q-Energy negotiate with Madrid to deploy a hydrogen megaproject (vozpópuli)
Alba closes an agreement in principle to sell Artá Capital to its management team (.)
CaixaBank begins the process of selling 9.4% of Bizum’s capital (Cinco Días)
Santander sells the debt of the gas system to ICO and Liberbank and reduces its exposure to COâ ‚‚ (El Confidencial)
Spanish banks ask the ECB to soften the default targets (El Confidencial)
Grifols completes its own share buyback program (.)
The Spac require a change in the takeover law to go public in Spain (Expansión)
Economy and politics
Spain will receive 19 billion euros of EU funds this year (.)
Australia says it has closed the trade agreement with the United Kingdom (.)
The US and the EU will pledge to strengthen their cooperation in the fight against climate change at Tuesday’s summit, but will refrain from setting a date to stop burning coal (.)
The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca offer a high protection of more than 90% against hospitalization for the variant of the coronavirus Delta, according to an analysis of the British health system (.)
China’s mission to the EU urged NATO to stop exaggerating the “Chinese threat theory” after the group’s leaders warned that the country presents “systemic challenges” (.)
As it prepares to take on Putin over Russian cyber-kidnapping mafias that have twice recently attacked critical US infrastructure, the US Administration publicly blames Russia for allowing such criminals to profit without being prosecuted (.)
The Spanish Government launches the Unico plan to boost fiber (Cinco Días, Expansión)
Schedule
POLITICS
– Council of Ministers (0930h)
– Plenary of the Congress (1500h)
– State visit to Spain by the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, accompanied by his wife, Kim Jung-Sook, received by King Felipe (1700h)
DEBT AUCTIONS
– The Treasury auctions 3 and 9 month bills
JOINTS
– Unión Catalana de Valores holds ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in Barcelona (1630h) on first call
DIVIDENDS
– Arcelormittal distributes a single dividend payable in 2021 of 0.209 euros gross per share
BUSINESS
– Gestamp celebrates its Capital Markets Day (1500h)
EVENTS
– The Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, spoke in a virtual conference on the financial integration of Europe organized by AFME / OMFIF (1230h)
– The president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, receives the “Esade award” during the celebration of the Annual Esade Alumni Conference (1830h)
CENTRAL BANKS
– The meeting of the Fed’s Open Market Committee begins
Macroeconomic data
Local Time
Country / Region
Indicator Name
Period
. Poll
Prior
08:00
Germany
Final CPI MM
may
0.5%
0.5%
08:00
Germany
Final CPI YY
may
2.5%
2.5%
08:00
Germany
HICP Final MM
may
0.3%
0.3%
08:00
Germany
HICP Final YY
may
2.4%
2.4%
08:00
United Kingdom
Claimant Count Unem Chng
may
-15.1k
08:00
United Kingdom
ILO Unemployment Rate
Apr
4.7%
4.8%
08:00
United Kingdom
Employment Change
Apr
150k
84k
08:00
United Kingdom
Avg Wk Earnings 3M YY
Apr
4.9%
4.0%
08:00
United Kingdom
Avg Earnings (Ex-Bonus)
Apr
5.3%
4.6%
08:45
France
CPI (EU Norm) Final MM
may
0.4%
0.4%
08:45
France
CPI (EU Norm) Final YY
may
1.8%
1.8%
12:00
Euro Zone
Reserve Assets Total
may
852.14B
14:30
United States
NY Fed Manufacturing
Jun
22.00
24.30
14:30
United States
PPI Final Demand YY
may
6.3%
6.2%
14:30
United States
PPI Final Demand MM
may
0.6%
0.6%
14:30
United States
PPI exFood / Energy YY
may
4.8%
4.1%
14:30
United States
PPI exFood / Energy MM
may
0.5%
0.7%
14:30
United States
Retail Sales MM
may
-0.7%
0.0%
14:30
United States
Retail Sales Ex-Autos MM
may
0.2%
-0.8%
14:30
United States
Retail Control
may
-0.5%
-1.5%
15:15
United States
Industrial Production MM
may
0.6%
0.7%
15:15
United States
Capacity Utilization SA
may
75.1%
74.9%
16:00
United States
Business Inventories MM
Apr
-0.1%
0.3%
16:00
United States
NAHB Housing Market Indx
Jun
83
83
Financial markets
Financial markets forecast that the London FTSE will open with 31 more points, up to 7,178, that the Frankfurt DAX will open with 84 more points, up to 15,758, and that the Paris CAC will open with 22 more points, up to 6,638.
Most Asian stocks rose, following in the wake of Wall Street, although investors were watching the long-awaited meeting of the Federal Reserve to see if the central bank signaled any change in the outlook for US monetary policy.
Oil prices rose, and Brent gained ground for a fourth consecutive session, as the prospect of additional supply arriving on the market soon from Iran faded with the prolongation of talks on the U.S. rejoining a nuclear deal with Tehran.