The Ibex 35 wants to consolidate the 8,800 points

Futures rise: the Ibex 35 wants to consolidate the 8,000 points

Company news:

Duro Felguera reaches a restructuring agreement with the bank and informs SEPI of the fulfillment of conditions, appoints José Jaime Argüelles as new CEO (Reuters)

CAF is considering presenting an offer that shields the Spanishness of ITP Aero (Cinco Días)

The US fund manager Capital sells almost 130 million euros in Euskaltel shares before the takeover bid (Expansión)

Godó negotiates with Oughourlian to be the first Spanish shareholder of Prisa Media (El Confidencial)

Enagás and SEPI enter the capital of the Basque company Satlantis (Cinco Días)

Supervisors focus on SPACs due to the risk of a bubble (Cinco Días)

Sacyr grows in Canada: seeks contracts for 1,300 million (elEconomista.es)

Ortega receives 646 million by dividend from Inditex (Cinco Días)

Naturgy, Endesa, Iberdrola and Repsol accelerate the charging infrastructure (Cinco Días)

Mobile operator Vodafone Group and Alphabet’s Google Cloud have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly develop data services, Vodafone said on Sunday (Reuters)

Australian gas producer Santos said it will study the possibility of sharing infrastructures for the exploitation of gas fields around the Barossa and Evans Shoal projects with the Italian energy group Eni SpA (Reuters)

Economics and politics news:

The group of the seven most advanced economies in the world will study a proposal to create a rapid response mechanism to counter “propaganda” and disinformation from Russia, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab ( Reuters)

Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway is on the mend as the US economy is doing much better than he predicted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, although investor euphoria is making it difficult to distribute funds (Reuters)

India reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for the twelfth day in a row, bringing its total number of cases to just under 20 million, while COVID-19 deaths rose by 3,417 (Reuters)

Schedule:

– The Treasury announces the placement target in the auctions scheduled for the week

– Inditex distributes an extraordinary dividend payable in 2021 of 0.13 euros gross per share and another one payable in 2020 of 0.22 euros per share

– Veracruz Properties Socimi pays interim dividend for 2021

– Public holidays in the United Kingdom and Japan

Macroeconomic data:

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

Reuters Poll

Prior

Spain

Vehicle registration

Apr

08:00

Germany

Retail Sales MM Real

Sea

3.0%

1.2%

08:00

Germany

Retail Sales YY Real

Sea

-9.0%

09:15

Spain

Manufacturing PMI

Apr

59.0

56.9

09:50

France

Markit Mfg PMI

Apr

59.2

59.2

09:55

Germany

Markit / BME Mfg PMI

Apr

66.4

66.4

10:00

Euro Zone

Markit Mfg Final PMI

Apr

63.3

63.3

15:45

United States

Markit Mfg PMI Final

Apr

60.6

16:00

United States

Construction Spending MM

Sea

2.0%

-0.8%

16:00

United States

ISM Manufacturing PMI

Apr

64.9

64.7

16:00

United States

ISM Mfg Prices Paid

Apr

85.6

Financial markets:

Asian stock markets opened the week with losses, with the holidays in China and Japan limiting trading volume as investors waited for a slew of data this week that could show the US as a leader in the global economic recovery.

Oil prices fell as the catastrophic second wave of coronavirus in India interrupted the recovery in demand for oil in the country, offsetting optimism about a strong rebound in demand in developed countries and in China in the second half of the year.