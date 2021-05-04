The Ibex 35 wants to consolidate the 8,800 points

Futures rise: the Ibex 35 wants to consolidate the 8,000 points
Company news:
Duro Felguera reaches a restructuring agreement with the bank and informs SEPI of the fulfillment of conditions, appoints José Jaime Argüelles as new CEO (Reuters)
CAF is considering presenting an offer that shields the Spanishness of ITP Aero (Cinco Días)
The US fund manager Capital sells almost 130 million euros in Euskaltel shares before the takeover bid (Expansión)
Godó negotiates with Oughourlian to be the first Spanish shareholder of Prisa Media (El Confidencial)
Enagás and SEPI enter the capital of the Basque company Satlantis (Cinco Días)
Supervisors focus on SPACs due to the risk of a bubble (Cinco Días)
Sacyr grows in Canada: seeks contracts for 1,300 million (elEconomista.es)
Ortega receives 646 million by dividend from Inditex (Cinco Días)
Naturgy, Endesa, Iberdrola and Repsol accelerate the charging infrastructure (Cinco Días)
Mobile operator Vodafone Group and Alphabet’s Google Cloud have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly develop data services, Vodafone said on Sunday (Reuters)
Australian gas producer Santos said it will study the possibility of sharing infrastructures for the exploitation of gas fields around the Barossa and Evans Shoal projects with the Italian energy group Eni SpA (Reuters)
Economics and politics news:
The group of the seven most advanced economies in the world will study a proposal to create a rapid response mechanism to counter “propaganda” and disinformation from Russia, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab ( Reuters)
Warren Buffett said on Saturday that Berkshire Hathaway is on the mend as the US economy is doing much better than he predicted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, although investor euphoria is making it difficult to distribute funds (Reuters)
India reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for the twelfth day in a row, bringing its total number of cases to just under 20 million, while COVID-19 deaths rose by 3,417 (Reuters)
Schedule:
– The Treasury announces the placement target in the auctions scheduled for the week
– Inditex distributes an extraordinary dividend payable in 2021 of 0.13 euros gross per share and another one payable in 2020 of 0.22 euros per share
– Veracruz Properties Socimi pays interim dividend for 2021
– Public holidays in the United Kingdom and Japan
Macroeconomic data:
Local Time
Country / Region
Indicator Name
Period
Reuters Poll
Prior
Spain
Vehicle registration
Apr
08:00
Germany
Retail Sales MM Real
Sea
3.0%
1.2%
08:00
Germany
Retail Sales YY Real
Sea
-9.0%
09:15
Spain
Manufacturing PMI
Apr
59.0
56.9
09:50
France
Markit Mfg PMI
Apr
59.2
59.2
09:55
Germany
Markit / BME Mfg PMI
Apr
66.4
66.4
10:00
Euro Zone
Markit Mfg Final PMI
Apr
63.3
63.3
15:45
United States
Markit Mfg PMI Final
Apr
60.6
16:00
United States
Construction Spending MM
Sea
2.0%
-0.8%
16:00
United States
ISM Manufacturing PMI
Apr
64.9
64.7
16:00
United States
ISM Mfg Prices Paid
Apr
85.6
Financial markets:
Asian stock markets opened the week with losses, with the holidays in China and Japan limiting trading volume as investors waited for a slew of data this week that could show the US as a leader in the global economic recovery.
Oil prices fell as the catastrophic second wave of coronavirus in India interrupted the recovery in demand for oil in the country, offsetting optimism about a strong rebound in demand in developed countries and in China in the second half of the year.