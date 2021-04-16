The Ibex 35 wants to close the week above 8,600 points

The Ibex 35 opens positive and tries to exceed 8,600 at the end of the week

The IBEX 35 rose 0.60%, to 8,623.5 points, thus increasing the weekly advance to 0.5%.

CIE Automotive the rises of the Ibex 35 today with a rebound of 5.49%. Next, Solaria adds 2.73% and IAG, 1.97%. In total, nueve values ​​of the selective of the Spanish stock market rose more than 1% in the half session.

Against, Grifols stars in the biggest fall of the Ibex 35 today by losing 1.53%, followed by Inditex, which lost 0.84%, and Viscofan, which cut 0.69%.

The selective Spanish lost the 8,600 points yesterday and it fell from the good stock market tone of the European and US stock markets after closing slightly downwards, weighed down by the behavior of the banking sector, a sector that continues to have a very high weight in the Ibex 35.

Bankinter Investment will continue with the development and launch of alternative investment vehicles, as confirmed by Bankinter’s Investment Banking area after having agreed with Plenium Partners the sale of the Helia I renewable energy fund to the Canadian Northland Power for 1,100 million euros .

What’s more, Línea Directa includes more than fifteen risks related to its activity in its IPO brochure, before it goes public on April 29 and the company becomes independent from Bankinter, separating the insurance business from the banking business, a plan that had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis.

In the real estate sector, Neinor Homes has launched a debt issue of 300 million euros with an annual fixed interest of 4.5%, to be paid semi-annually, and maturing in October 2026, with the aim of amortizing Quabit’s liabilities of up to 158 million euros that it will integrate after its absorption.

Regarding remuneration, Acerinox’s general shareholders’ meeting has approved the distribution of a dividend for the amount of 0.50 euros per share corresponding to fiscal year 2020, to be paid on June 3. In this way, the steel company will distribute a total remuneration to its shareholders of 135,273 million euros among the more than 270,546 million shares.

In the Continuous Market, the biggest rise is that of Reno De Medici, which is revalued by 4.12%; while the biggest drop is that of Adolfo Dominguez, who lost 3.62%.

On the other hand, Unicaja Banco and Liberbank shareholders will receive 19,397 million euros in dividends this Friday. It will be the last time that part of the profits of each entity will be distributed independently, since the next time the merger will have been completed and they will be a single group. The Andalusian bank shareholders will pocket a payment of 11.54 million euros, prior to the registration of the merger with Liberbank. If applicable, Liberbank shareholders will be paid the same day with a dividend of 7.857 million euros.

Regarding today’s macroeconomic agenda, The ministers of Economy and Finance of the European Union (Ecofin) will evaluate this Friday the progress towards the implementation of the recovery fund of 800,000 million euros fifteen days before the end of the deadline to send the reform and investment plans, something that no government has yet done, and with the fear that the first aid will be delayed due to the problems in Germany and Poland to ratify the plan.

In this sense, the president of Inditex, Pablo Isla, has made a call to reach the “highest degree of consensus possible” in the execution of European funds for the Next Generation recovery that will arrive in Spain and that must be accompanied by reforms to improve the competitiveness of the Spanish economy.

During his speech at a Eurofi event, the Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, has urged banks and regulators to continue to closely monitor possible risks that emerge from now on, when the global economy enters the next phase of the crisis generated by Covid-19.

The risk premium in Spain is reduced to 66.10 points, while the interest on the 10-year Spanish bond rises to 0.384%.

The Dax rose 1.04%, the FTSE 100, 0.69%, the Cac 40, 0.42%, and the FTSE Mib, 0.27%. The Euro Stoxx 50 adds 0.54%.

The euro appreciates against the dollar and it is exchanged at 1,1969 ‘greenbacks’.

Oil prices remain solid after posting a four-week high on Thursday due to good US economic data and forecasts of increased demand from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC.

Europe’s benchmark Brent oil rises 0.22%; to $ 67.09, while the US WTI adds 0.16% to $ 63.55.

Closing of stock exchanges in Latin America

Positive session for Latin America boosted by data from the northern neighbor. Thursday’s session was influenced by favorable US retail sales data, with the dollar closing flat in a volatile session, crude prices rising to new four-week highs supported by increases in demand, as did copper, which boosted the appreciation of the region’s currencies. Leading the increases, the Colombian peso 1.23%, followed by the Chilean 1.06% and the Mexican peso 0.62%.

Regarding stocks, upward movements were observed in cyclical sectors such as industrials, financials, consumer discretionary and energy. Mexico’s CPI rose 0.39%, while the Chilean Ipsa rose 0.31%, while the Bovespa rose 0.13% and its currency 0.75%. Only the Merval of Argentina fell 0.43%.