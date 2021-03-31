The Ibex 35 wants to close the quarter exceeding 8,600 points

The IBEX 35 today opened the session slightly lower, waiting to know the new spending programs of the US Government that President Biden will announce, at least in their main guidelines, throughout the day.

The Ibex 35 today fell after closing yesterday with an advance of 1.21%, day in which German Dax and Euro Stoxx 50 Hit New All-Time Highs; while the main Wall Street indices finished in the red before the prominence of bonds.

Behind this new decline in bond prices, and rebound in yields, are in the opinion of Link Securities analysts, several reasons. To begin with, the successful vaccination processes in the US and the United Kingdom are leading investors to bet clearly because in a few months the pandemic could be under control, with what this would mean for the economic recovery.

In addition, and in the short term, as could be seen yesterday in Germany and Spain, inflation will pick up strongly, mainly due to a base effect, since, in 2020, in full global confinement of the population, many prices of products and services fell sharply, especially energy. “In addition, the demand is expected to be“ stunted ”; the rise in the prices of raw materials; and the supply problems that many industries are experiencing will also drive up the prices of many products in the coming months. Although we think that this rebound in inflation will be of a temporary nature, as far as we agree with both the ECB and the Federal Reserve (Fed), not all investors agree with it, which is directly affecting the behavior of bonds. ”, These experts explain.

In addition to the details of President Biden’s economic programs in the US, which could range from 2 to 4 trillion dollars, this being the last session of the first quarter of 2021 could also generate movements in the markets.

All in all, the IBEX 35 today started the session with a decrease of 0.13%. Nevertheless, A few minutes after the bell, the selective of the Spanish stock market turned upwards and reached over 8,600 points.

In a day of doubts, Telefónica leads the increases in the Ibex 35 today, with a rise of 1.12%, ahead of Cellnex and ArcelorMittal, which gained 0.91% and 0.88% respectively.

Conversely, Viscofan heads the falls of the Ibex 35 today, by giving up 1.03%, followed by BBVA, which lost 0.73%, and CIE Automotive, which cut 0.62%.

In the Continuous Market, the biggest rise was that of Service Point, which rose 2.48%; while the greatest decrease was that of NH Hoteles, which cut 2.18%.

The general meeting of shareholders of Grupo San Jose, held this Tuesday, has approved the distribution of a dividend charged to last year’s results of 0.10 euros gross per share. The company explained that the maximum amount it will pay for this concept will be 6.5 million euros. The distribution of benefits among the shareholders of the firm will be effective on May 11 of this year.

The betting group Codere has decided to postpone the payment of interest on its line of super senior bonds to be paid on March 31, while it has indicated that it is negotiating with the bondholders a new issue of 100 million euros to have financing short term.

Aqualia, through its Saudi investee Haaisco, has been awarded a contract for the operation and maintenance of the desalination plant and the drinking water distribution system in the industrial area of ​​Jizan, in the extreme southwest of Saudi Arabia With this new contract, the A company owned by FCC raises the amount of the contracts that it operates in the Arabian Peninsula, which includes the countries of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman, to 600 million euros.

The risk premium in Spain is reduced to 62.70 basis points, while the interest of the Spanish 10-year bond advances to 0.343%.

The autonomous communities notified the Ministry of Health yesterday 4,994 new cases of coronavirus, of which 3,325 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, compared to 1,564 registered on Monday. To date, 3,275,819 people have already been infected in Spain.

Regarding the current average incidence of infections in Spain in the last 14 days, the report shows a slight decrease, standing at 146.94 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 149.26 reported on Monday by the department led by Carolina Darias.

Spain has confirmed today that it will use the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people between 55 and 65 years old, and said it could give Johnson & Johnson’s version of the vaccine to seniors when it becomes available in the country.

Cadena Ser reported that the Public Health commission decided to eliminate the maximum age limit of 65 years set for the treatment of AstraZeneca. A week ago, Spain decided to inject that vaccine again to people between 18 and 65 years old, after the concern generated by cases of blood clots.

Ibex 35 rises in a mixed opening in Europe

The Ibex 35 tries the rises in a day with a mixed trend in Europe. The Dax rises 0.01%; and the FTSE Mib, 0.28%; while Cac 40 yields 0.05% and FTSE 100, 0.14%. The Euro Stoxx 50 fell 0.14%.

The indices of the Old Continent hesitate after closing in red on Wall Street and the squares of Asia, despite macroeconomic data from China supporting signs of a strong global economic recovery.

According to data from the National Statistics Office, China’s manufacturing sector leading activity index, the official manufacturing PMI, it rose in March to 51.9 points, from the 50.6 points in February, also surpassing the reading of 51.0 points expected by the consensus of analysts.

The reading is the highest since December, and has been driven higher by the reopening of factories following the Lunar New Year holidays. We recall that a reading above 50 points suggests an expansion in activity compared to the previous month, while a reading below that level indicates a contraction in it.

On the other hand, China’s leading non-manufacturing sector activity index, the official non-manufacturing PMI, it increased for the fourth consecutive month in March to 56.3 points, from 51.4 points the previous month.

For its part, yesterday on Wall Street the Dow Jones fell 0.31%; The S&P 500 fell 0.32% and the Nasdaq fell 0.11%. The New York stock market was pending a new rise in the yield of the 10-year Treasury bond, which rose to 1.77% between expectations of economic recovery and fear of inflation.

The euro advances against the dollar and it is exchanged at 1,172 greenbacks.

The Brent oil of reference in Europe rises 0.76%, to 64.68 dollars; while the US West Texas rebounded 0.84% ​​to $ 61.07 per barrel.

A) Yes, Oil prices rise pending the meeting that the OPEC + countries will hold tomorrow on the intentions of these oil producers for the next few months.

In principle, current production cuts are expected to remain unchanged for at least a few more months, as demand remains weak, especially in Europe, as a result of lockdowns. However, there are countries that want to increase their production quotas, including Russia, so anything could happen.