The Ibex 35 turns red and loses 9,100 points

The euro area CPI rose 0.6% month-on-month in April and 1.6% year-on-year compared to the previous 1.3%, in line with expectations. This Wednesday the Federal Reserve minutes are also published in view of inflationary expectations.

After yesterday reaching highs since February 2020, the Spanish selective faces a correction one day after the contraction of the Eurozone GDP was known.

The rest of the European indices are also trading this Wednesday with falls. The German Dax 30 is down 1.68%, the Euro Stoxx 50 down 1.65%, the Italian FTSE Mib down 1.60%, the French Cac 40 down 1.45%, the London FTSE 100 down 1, 26% and the Ibex 35 1.23%.

On the Ibex 35, only four stocks have risen this Wednesday: Cellnex 0.87%, Telefónica 0.37%, Merlin Properties 0.27% and Red Eléctrica 0.09%.

ArcelorMittal has left 4.69%, ACS 2.80%, Repsol 2.58%, BBVA 2.53% and Banco Santander 2.31%.

The plenary session of The European Parliament approved the EU Just Transition Fund on Tuesday, the new tool of the block that with a budget of 17,500 million euros, it will drive the ecological transition until 2027, especially those regions more dependent on fossil fuels.

At the national level, The Council of Ministers has approved the balance sheet and accounts of the Bank of Spain for the year 2020, in which its profit decreased by 5.2%, and it has ordered the application of the benefits pending distribution.

The German industrial company Siemens has reached an agreement to buy Supplyframe, specialized in solutions for the electronics value chain, for 700 million dollars (572 million euros), as reported in a statement.

Notably Wednesday is the last day to be eligible for dividends from CaixaBank and Mapfre, which both companies will pay on Monday, May 24.

Cellnex will launch a company share buy-back program that will be used for delivery to employees for an amount of up to a maximum of 24.7 million euros, as reported by the group to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

In the Continuous Market, Prisa has dropped 5.89%, DIA 5.44% and Tubacex 4%. Nyesa posted an increase of 5.22%, Montebalito 3.33% and GAM 2.72%.

Service Point Solutions recorded net losses of 2.04 million euros in 2020, double that in 2019, as a result of the impact of Covid, which came to cause the temporary interruption of its provision of services, especially in Spain, as reported this Wednesday the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Regarding the US economy, the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen, has defended that the country should “reorient” its fiscal policy with the objective that companies pay more taxes and thus contribute to the economic recovery plan by paying their “fair share”.

Spain’s risk premium has risen this Wednesday to 72.05 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond rises to 0.61%.

The euro depreciates against the dollar by 0.07% and is exchanged at 1.2215 ‘greenbacks’.

In the commodity market, oil prices fall by about 4%. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, fell to 66.23 dollars a barrel, while the US West Texas fell to 62.87 dollars.

Mixed closing on Latin American stock exchanges

Despite the decline in the valuation of the greenback, the Mexican peso and the Peruvian sol suffered falls, while the Brazilian real and the Chilean and Colombian peso appreciated. From north to south, the Mexican peso touched the maximum level on January 22 of 19.7 pesos per dollar and from there it began to fall to 19.8550 pesos per dollar, which represents a depreciation of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the stock market indicator closed with gains of 0.85%.

In contrast, the Chilean and Colombian pesos appreciated 0.65% and 0.69% respectively. However, their stock markets fell, although in the case of Chile the fall was marginal of 0.07% affected in principle, by the parity of the constituent elections. As for the Colcap of Colombia, the session ended with a drop of 1.68%.

In Brazil, the real appreciated 0.21% while the Bovespa also posted gains of 0.16%. And in Peru, the sol fell 0.73% and the stock market indicator closed with a 0.35% decline.