The Ibex 35 turns higher in the middle of the session to recover the 9,000 integers

The IBEX 35 is trading at mid-session this Monday with a rise of 0.10%, to 9,040.3 points. The selective Spanish tries to get rid of the cuts that it has been dragging for four consecutive days, after closing last Friday, quadruple witching hour, with decreases of almost 2%.

European stocks also turn higher. The Cac 40 rises 0.3%; the German Dax, 0.49%; the London FTSE 100, 0.34%; the Italian Mib, 0.32% and the Euro Stoxx 50, 0.49%.

The president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, has highlighted the “good progress” made in the reconfiguration of the central bank’s strategy during the discussions held over the weekend by the Governing Council in its three-day retirement in the outskirts of Frankfurt.

The most bullish values ​​of the Ibex 35 in the middle of the session are CIE Automotive, which rose 1.46%; Iberdrola, 1.21% and ACS, 0.82%. They are followed by Telefonica and Siemens-Gamesa, which add up to 0.81% and 0.68%, respectively. In contrast, PharmaMar leads the cuts after losing 1.73%. Grifols A then subtracts 1.38%; Fluidra, 1.33%; Indra, 1.31% and Bankinter, 0.99%.

According to Link Securities analysts, despite today’s corrections, almost all the indices had been setting successive annual highs or even historical highs in recent weeks. For this reason, they think that these exchanges were “ripe” for a correction that, although it may continue, they do not expect it to go very far, given, on the one hand, the high liquidity that is currently in the system and, another, the lack of attractive investment alternatives.

Regarding news from companies listed on the selective, the union unity platform, made up of all unions represented in CaixaBank, has called a general strike this Tuesday, June 22, to demand that the bank improve the conditions of the process of collective dismissal and guarantee the voluntary nature of departures.

Acciona has been awarded its first major infrastructure project in the United States for 2.75 billion dollars (2.315 billion euros), the construction of a canal in North Dakota to protect local communities from flooding.

Telefónica has launched this Monday in Spain the online music listening service Movistar Música, a platform with 50 million songs and without advertising that can now be downloaded on Android and iOS, as reported by the company.

Enagás has teamed up with Fisterra Energy and White Summit Capital to promote a project that includes the start-up of a green hydrogen production plant in the Bay of Algeciras of up to 237 megawatts (MW) to supply local industry, which includes large consumers of hydrogen and natural gas, the companies reported.

Banco Santander has today signed two agreements with the European Investment Bank (EIB) under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF), whereby the EIB will provide the entity with two guarantees of up to 500 million euros each one to support SMEs, midcaps and large companies affected by the pandemic.

ACS continues to bid for more contracts in Canada to extend the Toronto transport network and its metropolitan area, with a new project valued at 136 million euros to carry out the new expansion of a commuter line.

For its part, Repsol has launched ‘Vivit’, a new application aimed at its home customers to offer them individualized management of their energy consumption and framed within the company’s objective of continuing to advance its strategy to expand its digital platforms.

In the Continuous Market, the biggest rise is that of Soltec, which is revalued by 2.26% together with Naturhouse (+ 1.82%); while the greatest decrease was that of Service Point, which lost 3.86%, followed by Mediaset (-3.63%).

The consortium made up of Duro Felguera and Romelectro has assured to maintain its will to complete the complete execution of the works of the combined cycle located in Iernut (Romania), given that the eventual early termination of the contract by the client does not comply with the terms and contractual conditions.

Amper, through its Energy and Control Technologies (TEC) division, has been awarded a contract with Navantia for the design and manufacture of the main electrical panels for the five frigates of the F-110 series.

Negotiations for the approval of an infrastructure program will continue in Washington. The bipartisan alternative worth a trillion euros seems to be gaining some traction, although the most left-wing part of the Democratic party does not seem for the work of supporting it, they point out from Link Securities.

The risk premium in Spain rises to 64.15 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond rises to 0.44%.

The euro appreciates against the dollar and is traded at 1.1894 greenbacks.

In the commodity market, oil prices rise more than one percentage point. The benchmark Brent oil in Europe adds 1.55%, to 73.94 dollars per barrel, while the US West Texas rises 1.41%, to 71.72 dollars.