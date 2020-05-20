The Ibex 35 has scored a rise of 1.13% in the session on Wednesday, closing near the level of the 6,700 points powered by electrics. The day has been marked by the progressive reopening of the economy in different countries, including Spain, and optimism about the progress of a vaccine to stop the advance of the coronavirus.

British American Tobacco (BAT) has announced that the vaccine against the new coronavirus is being developed by its biotechnology subsidiary Kentucky BioProcessing (KBP) in the United States, after completing preclinical tests, it has been shown to produce a positive immune response.

Investors have also learned that the annual inflation rate of the euro area stood at 0.3% in April, four tenths below that registered in the month of March and its lowest level since August 2016, given the impact of the fall in oil prices and the confinement measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

After closing this Tuesday with a fall of 2.51%, the Ibex 35 has recovered 1.13%, standing at 6,683.6 points, with most of its values ​​in positive.

Bullish values

The greatest promotions have been presented Santander (+ 3.38%), MoreMobile (+ 3.3%), Siemens Gamesa (+ 3.13%) and Telefónica (+ 2.95%). Bankinter (+ 2.86%), Grifols (+ 2.29%), Repsol (+ 2.25%), Naturgy (+ 2.25%) and Acciona (+ 2.15%) have also finished the day of this Wednesday in ‘green’.

On the contrary, among the falls they have stood out Colonial (-4.97%), CIE Automotive (-4.82%), Bankia (-4.63%), IAG (-2.98%), Meliá (-2.95%), Sabadell (-2.89%), ACS (-2.78%), Acerinox (-2.32%), Mediaset (-2.26 %) and Merlin (-1.95%).

Europe closes in ‘green’

The European stock markets have also closed in ‘green’, with increases of 1.2% for the Ftse 100 de London, of 0.91% for Cac 40 of Paris, of 1.54% for the Dax of Frankfurt and 1.15% for the Mib of Milan.

The barrel of petroleum West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 33.15, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 35.62.

For its part, the Spanish risk premium it fell to 111 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.630%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0984 ‘green notes’.