The Ibex 35 turns around and returns to the lows of the last three months

The Ibex 35 has not been able to hold in green. Investors have returned to selling and is on track to close its fourth consecutive day in negative. It follows in the wake of the rest of the European markets that, except for surprise, will close their worst week in the last month.

The Spanish selective deepens in the lows of the month of April with a fall of half a percentage point to 8,490 points. A good part of these decreases is motivated by the high weight of the financial sector in the Spanish index.

The banks move negatively, waiting for the monthly meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) to take place next week to set – once and for all – the new monetary policy that the regulator is going to undertake after setting its objective. inflation at 2%.

Among the most marked decreases we see Banco Sabadell at this time, with a fall of 3.8%. It is followed by ArcelorMittal, which dropped 3.67%, while Fluidra lost just over 3.3%. Important decreases also for Siemens Gamesa, which also cut 3%.

The financial sector plummets. We also see how Santander cuts 2.7%; BBVA more than 2%; CaixaBank left 1.5% and Bankinter slightly more than one percentage point.

At the top of the table, PharMar stands out with a rise of 2.75%; Aena scored 1.8% and Meliá Hotels 1.5%.

In the rest of Europe things are quite similar to what is happening in Spain. Thus, the German Dax cut 0.44%; the CAC 40 of Paris leaves 0.75 %% while the Ftse 100 subtracts 0.1%.

This is how Eduardo Bolinches opens Wall Street

On the other side of the Atlantic, sales prevail, although the indices are practically flat after the opening of Wall Street. The Dow Jones just lost 0.09%; the S & P500 subtracts a shy 0.08% and the Nasdaq 100 leaves 0.02%.