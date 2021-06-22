The IBEX 35 turns around and falls 0.23% pending the appearance of the Fed president

Madrid, Jun 22 (.) .- The main indicator of the Spanish Stock Exchange, the IBEX 35, has turned around in the first bars of the session and falls 0.23% while waiting for the president of the Reserve US Federal (Fed) Jerome Powell appear in the House of Representatives.

At 9.15 am, the IBEX 35 lost 20.10 points, that 0.23%, to 9,030.90 points. The earnings for the year are reduced to 11.87%.

Although the Spanish Stock Market has opened this Tuesday with soft gains, shortly after it has turned around and retakes the red numbers.

In the previous session, he managed to end four consecutive days down. It rose 0.23%, encouraged by messages from the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, who insisted on maintaining the current expansionary monetary policy and stressed that raising interest rates would be premature and would pose a risk to the economy. Economic recovery.

Wall Street also managed to rebound in the previous day, 1.76%, after assimilating the possibility that the Fed would raise interest rates in 2023.

The positive reference from Wall Street has provided a boost for Asia, as the Nikkei in Tokyo has recovered what it lost on Monday. It has closed with a rise of 3.12%.

For its part, the Shanghai Stock Exchange adds 0.43%, and Hong Kong, 0.35%.

Futures on the main US indices remain positive at the opening of this Tuesday, awaiting the appearance of Powell in the subcommittee of the House of Representatives.

In Europe, where consumer confidence in the Eurozone will be known today, the main markets have opened with a mixed trend: Frankfurt and Milan fell 0.24% and 0.15%, respectively, while Paris rose 0 , 08%; and London, 0.22%.

The euro is trading at $ 1.19, while Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, appreciates 0.35%, to $ 75.17 per barrel.

In the Spanish market, the rise of Repsol in the opening stands out, with a revaluation of 1.62%, followed by Aena, which scored 1.26%.

On the other hand, REC is the value that falls the most, 1.73%; while Iberdrola leaves 0.88%.

In addition to Repsol and Iberdrola, the rest of the large values ​​of the selective; BBVA also scores 0.60%; Telefónica, 0.51%; Santander, 0.20%; and Inditex, 0.07%.

Reig Jofre’s rights soar 6.65% at the opening, while Talgo gains 5.34%. In a published report, Renta4 considers that it will receive a purchase offer in the coming months.

On the loss side, ACS rights fell 4.69%, while Baviera fell 4.23%.

In the debt market, the yield of the Spanish ten-year bond rose to 0.46%, with the risk premium at 62 basis points.

