Futures: The Ibex 35 tries to start the week positive

Company news:

Iberdrola claims 700 million in the United States for a failed gas plant (Vozpópuli)

Jefferies raises the target prices of Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Unicaja, Liberbank and Bankinter (.); Jefferies cuts Bankinter’s recommendation from “hold” to “underweight”, raises price target from 3.7 to 4.15 euros (.)

Volotea plans to grow with the assets of Iberia and Air Europa and once again sets the course for the IPO in a period of 2 to 5 years (Five Days); Volotea foresees benefits this year and will remove its entire workforce from ERTE (Expansión)

Ferrovial is awarded the reconstruction of a section of the I-37 highway in Texas for 69 million euros (.)

OHL will go to SEPI to avoid bankruptcy if its restructuring plan fails (Vozpópuli); OHL makes the best offer for hospitals in Chile of 267 million euros (Expansion)

CAF foresees a 2.3% growth in the railway sector over the next five years (Cinco Días)

Platinum Equity to buy waste management company Urbaser for $ 4.2 billion (.)

Mediapro needs an urgent rescue in the face of an imminent liquidity ‘default’ (El Confidencial)

Tendam, owner of Cortefiel, receives an oxygen balloon from the bank and refinances its ICO loan (Cinco Días)

Airbus’ chief executive expects business air travel to return to pre-pandemic levels and airlines to dedicate the same space to business-class seats as before (.)

Economics and politics news:

The United States, the United Kingdom and other large wealthy nations reached a landmark agreement on Saturday to increase taxes on multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentives to shift profits to low-tax tax havens (.)

Democrats in the United States will begin the process of preparing an infrastructure bill for a vote in the United States House of Representatives on Wednesday, with or without the support of Republicans, according to CNN on Sunday morning. country’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm (.)

Industry orders in Germany â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ?? ?? fall 0.2â ???? â ???? â ????% monthlyâ ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? in Aprilâ ????, worse than expectedâ ???? (.)

The CNMV will launch an investigation to analyze the impact of the Tobin tax on the Spanish stock market (Cinco Días)

The Spanish Government plans to expand the shielding of strategic companies (Expansión)

Schedule:

Read more

– The Treasury announces the placement target in the auctions scheduled for the week

– Grifols distributes a complementary dividend payable for 2020 for an amount of 0.0101 euros gross per share and others payable for reserves for 2020 and 2021 of 0.364 euros gross per share

– The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, attends the ceremony to award the editor Javier Godó by Foment del Treball (1200h)

Macroeconomic data:

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

. Poll

Prior

08:00

Germany

Industrial Orders MM

Apr

1.5%

3.0%

08:45

France

Reserve Assets Total

may

183.428M

09:00

Spain

Ind Output Cal Adj YY

Apr

12.4%

09:30

United Kingdom

Halifax House Prices MM

may

1.2%

1.4%

10:30

Euro Zone

Sentix Index

Jun

25.0

21.0

21:00

United States

Consumer Credit

Apr

20.00B

25.84B

Financial markets:

Financial markets expect the London FTSE to open 2 points down at 7,067, the DAX in Frankfurt to open 35 points down at 15,658 and the CAC in Paris to open 13 points down at 6,503.

The Japanese Nikkei rose slightly after the US employment report dispelled concerns about an early reduction in stimulus from the Federal Reserve, but gains were limited by strong profit picking.

Oil slumped after hitting new multi-year highs as investors awaited the outcome of talks this week between Iran and world powers on a nuclear deal that is expected to boost crude supplies.