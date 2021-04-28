The Ibex 35 tries to consolidate the maximum pending opening of the Fed

The Ibex 35 opens the session this Wednesday with a rise of 0.38% to 8,786.5 points. The European bags also come alive and wake up green. The French Cac rises 0.34%, the Dax, 0.48%; the London FTSE 100, 0.43% and the Italian index, 0.18%. The Eurostoxx is also trading in positive territory, appreciating 0.16%.

Apart from the business results of Apple and Facebook expected for this afternoon, during the session today, investors will remain attentive to the meeting of the US Federal Reserve that will communicate its decision on monetary policy. However, it will be Powell’s speech that will capture all eyes, since no changes in interest rates are expected by the agency.

On the other hand, The Council of Ministers yesterday approved the recovery, transformation and resilience plan with details of the reforms and investments amounting to 70,000 million euros that the Government plans to execute between 2021 and 2023 with charge of European funds. In addition, at 4 pm Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, will appear, although great news is not expected either.

The Ibex 35 values ​​that increased the most in the first hour are: Indra, 2.29%; BBVA, 2.76% and Naturgy (Natural Gas), 1.05%.

Naturgy beats forecasts and almost doubles its profit in the first quarter, with 383 million, thus increasing by 92.5% the earnings of 199 million euros in the same period of the previous year, the company reported.

For its part, Indra unveiled its accounts yesterday with sales of 751.4 million euros compared to 720.6 in the same period of the previous year. In addition, the company will study acquisitions in the technological field and in sectors related to digitization, cybersecurity and defense, as indicated by its top management at the analysts’ conference to present the results of the first quarter. Thus, Cristina Ruiz, executive director of Minsait, has assured that there are growth paths in the digital field, including “inorganic acquisitions”.

BBVA, according to Efe, committed yesterday with the unions to relocate with an indefinite contract or through self-employment to 100% of those affected for the adjustment plan with which it intends to reduce about 3,800 jobs in Spain that want to continue working.

On the bearish side, the falls of Solaria stand out, which cut 0.22%; Acerinox, 0.17% and Siemens-Gamesa, 0.18%.

In the continuous market, Berkeley Energia leads the increases after appreciating 3.62%, followed by Renta 4, which adds 2.47%. In contrast, AmRest and Aedas Homes fell 5.02% and 3.39%, respectively.

Today Banco Santander (-0.21%) has reported on its accounts and has reported earnings of 1,608 million in the first quarter and reserves 40% for the dividend. The strong rise is due to increased business with lower financing costs and good results in all regions, a demonstration of the strength provided by the bank’s geographic and business diversity, and long-term stability of revenues. the company explains in a statement sent to the CNMV.

In addition, Banco Santander announced this Wednesday changes in the management team of the European region to continue advancing in the development of ‘One Santander’, with the appointment of António Simões as CEO of Spain, replacing Rami Aboukhair, and the Nathan Bostock is replaced as UK CEO, who will remain in office until a successor is appointed.

Continuing with the results presentation season, REE increases its profit to March by 4.9%, to 181 million, which represents an increase of 4.9% compared to the same period of the previous year, the company reported.

Regarding macroeconomic information, the number of mortgages constituted on homes decreased by 13.8% in February compared to the same month of 2020, to add up to 31,647, according to data released this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

In the commodities market, a barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, increased its price by 0.93% to $ 66.17 and the US West Texas by 1.09% to $ 63.23 per barrel. OPEC + maintains the expected path of increases in crude production, as reported by the cartel in a statement.

The euro yields against the US dollar to 1.2061 ‘greenbacks’. The Spanish risk premium rose 0.53% to 66.60 basis points, with the Spanish ten-year bond at 0.43%.

Stock market closure in Latin America

The currencies of the region have been affected by the strengthening of the greenback, mainly the Mexican peso, which depreciated 1.01% in Tuesday’s session, while the Colombian and Chilean pesos fell 063% and 0.46% respectively . For its part, the Brazilian real fell 0.25% while the Argentine peso and the Peruvian sol closed stable, although in the case of the sol the central bank intervened with 39 million dollars in the spot market and 664 million soles in swaps after nervousness over the advantage of the left-wing candidate for the country’s presidency.

Stock markets are also expectant to the Fed meeting and corporate results. The largest drop was recorded by Chile’s IPSA -2.38% after the Constitutional Court rejected the request to block a new partial withdrawal of pension funds to face the country’s economic crisis due to Covid-19. The Lima stock market index also fell 1.14% while waiting for the second presidential round, while the Bovespa fell 1% and the Mexico CPI fell 0.23%, after some days of rise.

Two indices closed positively, with the Merval of Argentina climbing 2.15% and reducing the annual loss to 4.42%, while the Colombian Colcap gained 0.51%