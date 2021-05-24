The Ibex 35 tries to consolidate the 9,200 points despite the banks

The possible arrival of the debate on the withdrawal of stimuli in the US sets the pace of the markets. The London FTSE 100 appreciated by 0.26%, the French Cac 40 by 0.19% and the EuroStoxx 50 by 0.07%. The Italian FTSE Mib is down 0.39%, while the German Dax 30 remains closed for the Pentecost holiday.

Regarding the level of public debt, the return to average nominal growth and the primary balance recorded during the 2000-2019 period will not occur in the same way in the main European economies, and in the case of Spain would not return to its pre-Covid-19 debt levels for 89 years, according to the experts of Euler Hermes in a study.

The Ibex 35 stocks that rose the most this Monday were Cellnex shares, which increased by 3.20%, Amadeus rose 2.17%, Ferrovial 1.12%, Fluidra 1.11% and Inmobiliaria Colonial a 0.75%.

On the contrary, Indra leaves 3.06% and is the ‘red lantern’ of the session, together with Banco Sabadell which leaves 2.70%, Caixabank 1.17%, Banco Santander 0.96% and BBVA 0.70%.

Marc Murtra, an industrial engineer and patron of the La Caixa Foundation, will be the new president of Indra, replacing Fernando Abril-Martorell, as reported to Europa Press in sources close to the company’s board of directors.

Caixabank, Mapfre and Grupo Insur will distribute a total of 450 million euros in dividends over the next week. Although it is no longer eligible for the remuneration that the first two companies will distribute tomorrow, the shares of Inmobiliaria del Sur will still be listed with the right to dividends until next Tuesday.

In addition, Acerinox will distribute a cash dividend amounting to 0.50 euros gross per share on June 3, as reported by the company on Monday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

In the Continuous Market, the biggest increase was that of GAM, which appreciated by 8.55%, followed by Tubos Reunidos by 4.27% and Soltec by 3.49%. Neinor Homes lost 3.70%, as did Montebalito and DIA 3.10%.

The Plenary of the Congress of Deputies will debate this week a PP motion that requires the Government to rectify its proposal to extend the toll system on highways, renounce it and communicate it to the European Commission.

On the other hand, As of June 7, Spain will not place entry restrictions on anyone who is vaccinated, regardless of the country from which it comes. And from today, citizens from the United Kingdom and from other third countries outside the European Union (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Thailand, China, Rwanda and Japan) can do so, according to a published ministerial order. in the BOE last Friday.

In Asia, following a new warning from the Chinese authorities in order to “reduce speculation”, the prices of the main mineral raw materials have been under pressure, which has also put downward pressure on the region’s stock markets. companies in the sector, something that could also extend to the European equity markets when they open this morning, say analysts at Link Securities.

The euro appreciates against the dollar by 0.23% and is exchanged at 1.2209 ‘greenbacks’.

Oil prices are trading higher than 1% in the middle of the session. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, adds 1.76% to $ 67.52 per barrel, while West Texas adds 1.27% to $ 64.68.

The risk premium in Spain falls to 55.23 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond stands at 0.56%.

Bearish close in Latin American markets

The fluctuation of the US dollar affects the currencies of the region. After the favorable manufacturing data in the northern neighbor, the dollar recovered ground, while the Brazilian real lost 1.58%, the largest daily fall in May. Other currencies in the region were also affected, such as the Mexican peso which depreciated 0.26%, the Colombian peso 0.76% and the Peruvian sol 0.92%.

For its part, the stock market that registered the greatest fall was that of Peru -3.72%, pending the second round of elections on June 6. Smaller falls occurred in the Colcap of Colombia -0.84%, or the CPI of Mexico 0.26%, since the Bovespa was down 0.09%.

Argentina is experiencing a significant rebound in Covid infections and with it mobility restrictions, with a vaccination rate that is not enough to increase the herd effect, becoming one of the countries with the most deaths per million inhabitants in the world . With this, the Merval fell 1.55%.