Futures rise: The Ibex 35 tries to close the week positively

Company news:

Neinor places green bonds for 300 million euros (Reuters)

Morgan Stanley cuts Gestamp Automotive recommendation from “overweight” to “equal weight” (Reuters)

The CNMC warns of Naturgy’s debt in full IFM takeover bid (Expansión)

BBVA wants to remove Merlin’s right of first refusal on Operation Chamartín (Cinco Días)

Banco Sabadell restructures its M&A area to increase income in capital markets (El Confidencial)

Telefónica extends the adjustments and plans 800 voluntary terminations in Peru (Cinco Días)

Santander and Prosegur launch the first digital cash management service (Cinco Días)

Fluidra plans to increase the cash dividend by 15% with more purchases (Cinco Días, Expansión)

PharmaMar will shortly start the final trial against Covid (Expansion)

German car and truck maker Daimler posted a better-than-expected first-quarter gross operating profit increase thanks to higher vehicle prices and strong demand in China (Reuters)

Deliveroo said the doubling of orders in the first quarter during the coronavirus restrictions was a first step in proving its worth after the food delivery company’s IPO debacle in London last month (Reuters)

Citigroup triples profits after releasing $ 3.85 billion in reserves (Reuters)

Economics and politics news

China’s economic recovery accelerated considerably in the first quarter following the coronavirus slump early last year, driven by increased demand at home and abroad and continued state support for smaller companies ( Reuters)

The United States imposed various sanctions on Russia, including restrictions on its sovereign debt market, to punish it for alleged interference in the 2020 presidential elections, attack by hackers, harassment of Ukraine and other “malicious” acts (Reuters)

Supreme Court of Brazil confirms the annulment of the sentences against Lula (Reuters)

US prepares to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster after a year (Reuters)

Schedule:

– The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, attends the meeting of the Eurogroup and Ecofin electronically (0930h)

– The Treasury announces the bonds and obligations of the following week

– Unicaja Banco distributes a 2020 dividend at a gross rate of 0.0073 euros per share

– Liberbank pays a 2020 dividend of 0.0026 euros gross per share

– Miquel y Costas distributes a dividend payable for 2020 of 0.107 euros gross per share

– Options and futures expirations

Macroeconomic data:

Local Time

Country

Indicator Name

Period

Reuters Poll

Prior

11:00

Euro Zone

HICP Final MM

Sea

0.9%

0.2%

11:00

Euro Zone

HICP Final YY

Sea

1.3%

1.3%

11:00

Euro Zone

HICP-X F, E, A, T Final MM

Sea

1.0%

1.0%

11:00

Euro Zone

HICP-X F, E, A & T Final YY

Sea

0.9%

0.9%

14:30

United States

Building Permits: Number

Sea

1,750M

1,720M

14:30

United States

Housing Starts Number

Sea

1.613M

1,421M

16:00

United States

U Mich Sentiment Prelim

Apr

89.6

84.9

Financial markets:

A series of economic data from China and the United States helped prop global stocks near record highs, as investors valued a strong global recovery after the coronavirus-induced slide (Reuters)

Oil prices fell early in the session, but were headed for a weekly gain of more than 6%, as improved oil demand outlooks and strong economic recovery in China and the US offset the concern. by the increase in COVID-19 infections (Reuters)