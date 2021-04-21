The Ibex 35 tries to cheer up and fight for 8,500 points after Tuesday’s hit

The Ibex 35 tries to cheer up after Tuesday’s hit and opens at 8500

The Ibex 35 rises first thing in the morning, a day before the meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB that will capture all investors’ attention tomorrow. Despite the fact that the market does not expect changes in the main parameters of the institution’s monetary policy, the meeting has generated some concern among investors.

The Ibex 35 opens the session with a rise of 0.55% and exceeds 8,503 points. The London FTSE 100 rose 0.29% at the open and the FTSE Mib 0.65%. The Cac 40 posted a rise of 0.43%, as did the German Dax 30, which rose 0.32% and the Euro Stoxx 50, 0.70%

For the second session in a row, the European and US stocks closed clearly lower yesterday, with the main indices very close to their lowest levels of the day. “Many reasons can be sought to justify these declines, which yesterday were led in these markets by securities whose businesses, in principle, benefit the most from the reopening of economies and economic recovery, such as banks, companies related to oil and mineral raw materials, industrial companies and leisure and tourism companies, all of which have a high cyclical component, “explained Link Securities analysts. Today, to avoid its technical deterioration, the Ibex 35 will try to hold on to the 8,500 points or, at least, not move away from this barrier excessively.

About the Janssen vaccine, the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded yesterday that the general benefit-risk remains positive when administering this vaccine, although it confirms that “a possible link with cases has been observed very rare “of unusual blood clots related to low blood platelets, which would be the triggers of thrombi.

The most bullish values ​​first thing in the morning are Siemens Gamesa, which is up 2.62%; IAG, 1.91% and Caixabank, 0.88%. On the bearish side, only three stocks reflected falls at the opening: Cellnex, with a 0.15% cut; Rec, 0.23% and Merlin Properties, 0.28%

Read more

Caixabank yesterday detailed to the unions the adjustment for the merger with Bankia. The plan, in principle, includes the departure of 8,291 workers, 18% of the group’s workforce in our country, although the final figure could drop depending on the negotiations that began last week. In addition, the management has moved the intention to close 1,534 branches, that is, 27% of the network.

In the continuous market, Miquel Costa has registered a rise of 6.85%, Nextil 3.66% and Pescanova 3.06%. Lar España has dropped 3.54%, Reno de Medici 3.23% and Solarpack 3.11%.

As said at the beginning, this week the market is awaiting the decision on interest rates from the European Central Bank (ECB), which will be known tomorrow.

Regarding the health situation, in Spain the number of infected rises to 3,428,354 and deaths reach 77,102. The country is once again approaching the barrier of 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which marks the extreme risk. In fact, there are six communities that are in this situation: Navarra (428.8), Madrid (406.7), Basque Country (399.7), Aragon (271.6), Andalusia (263.4) and Catalonia (254.3). So are the autonomous cities of Ceuta (405.1) and Melilla (516.8). The Government has extended the restrictions on entry into Spain by air from Brazil and South Africa until May 11 in order to “stop the new variants of COVID-19.”

Spain’s risk premium rises 2.55% to 66.40 basis points, while the interest of the Spanish 10-year bond advances to 0.420%.

The euro gives way against the dollar and is exchanged at 1.2024 ‘greenbacks’.

Crude prices are trading flat on concerns that rising COVID-19 cases in India will reduce demand for fuel in the world’s third-largest oil importer. A barrel of West Texas Intermediate oil (WTI), the reference for the United States, is trading at this time at 62.48 dollars, while Brent crude, the reference for Europe, marks a price of 66.41 dollars.

Stock market closure in Latin America

Faced with a recovery of the dollar and a fall in the price of some raw materials such as oil, the Mexican and Colombian pesos closed with losses of 0.73% and 0.41% respectively, while the Chilean peso appreciated 0.63% as a result from the strength of the copper price, and the Brazilian real remained practically unchanged.

For their part, some of the stock markets in the region were affected by the losses exhibited by the main Wall Street indicators and the fall of around 2% in the European stock markets. The largest contraction occurred in the benchmark of the Lima stock market, which fell 4.51%, followed to a lesser extent by the Merval of Argentina -2.36% and the Bovespa -0.69%, while the IPC index de México closed with a gain of 0.95% supported by business results.