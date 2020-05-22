Related news

The European stock markets have made the comeback after two weeks of decline. Despite the fact that European investors session after session was debated between attending to the prospects of economic reopening and stimulation or to the resurgence of ancient ghosts that de-escalation entails, optimism has won. The Ibex 35 accumulates a revaluation of 3.44%, but they resist 6,700 points that the same Friday managed to exceed intraday highs.

The economic outlook is so uncertain that investors have moved to headline and in the last week it has been common to see stock indices around the world closing with the opposite sign to the one with which they opened the session. This same Friday, it went from falls of 1% in the opening to gains of 0.17% in the closing. The last crossing of the week, in 6,697.5 points.

The week has been marked by the constant revisions of macroeconomic forecasts that have condemned several values ​​of the Spanish index to suffer new historical minimum prices. However, Friday’s comeback saved all its members from closing with such a disadvantageous outlook.

This is how the Ibex 35 closes





Eduardo Bolinches

On the nice side of the balance of investor sentiment, the improvement of certain macroeconomic data such as the PMI indices for May or the British unemployment rate for April, in addition to the progressive reopening of economic activities worldwide. Also the determination shown by the minutes of the European Central Bank (ECB) to deploy new incentives. A line already defended ad nauseam by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

Of more complicated digestion have been the unemployment data in the US, once again above the forecasts of the economists, the proliferation of infections in Latin America and fear of a flare-up of the trade war between Washington and Beijing. China’s decision to curb citizen protests in Hong Kong By law, it has led Trump to raise the limitation of certain privileges that have made the former British colony the financial center of the Asia-Pacific region.

The prominence of banking

In the midst of all these lunges, banking has been the clear protagonist of the week. Bankinter it became the most bullish value this Friday with increases of 6%. Bankia (3.8%) and Sabadell Bank (+ 2.3%) rebounded after having reached all-time lows at midweek. The same the Santander, 2% above.

Among so much financial entity, Mediaset Spain (+ 3.9%) and Colonial (+ 2.7%) were placed at the top of the revaluation table. Telefónica It closed 0.3% lower, but managed to secure 4 euros per share.

Ence He managed to add 0.7% after having been one of the most punished values ​​of the session when it was learned that the National Court had dismissed an appeal against the activity of his factory in Pontevedra.

At the other end of the revaluation table, the same IAG that on Thursday led the index yielded 7.3% this Friday. Repsol (-1.8%) and ArcelorMittal (-1.7%) completed the bearish podium. Enagás and Naturgy, 1.2% lower in both cases, also yielded strongly.

The bonds, down

The oil Brent retraces yesterday’s gains with falls of 4%. The benchmark barrel in Europe falls to 34 dollars after having touched three above this level yesterday.

Ounce gold maintains its price above $ 1,700, with advances that this Friday are around 1%. And that the American currency recovers ground in the currency market. The euro smooths its change to 1.09 ‘green bills’.

Due to the secondary sovereign debt market, the risk premium remains stable at 120 basis points. And that the Public Treasury has updated its emission plan to quadruple its objective of net debt issuance. Spanish ten-year bonds are trading at 0.70% compared to -0.50% set by the reference German ‘bunds’ in the Old Continent.

