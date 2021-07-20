The Ibex 35 takes a break and maintains the 8,300 points

The concern about the spike in infections, the expansion of the Delta variant and the new wave of the coronavirus do not leave investors calm, who fear the implementation of new restrictions and keep me cautious about purchases. However, after the collapse of the last session, they decided to give a break to the Spanish stock market that started the day positively.

In this Monday’s session, the main European indices rest from the falls with which they closed this Monday and open positively. The Italian FTSE Mib increased by 0.76%, the EURO STOXX 50 by 0.74%, the German Dax 30 by 0.68%, the French CAC 40 by 0.81%, the IBEX 35 by 0.73% and the London FTSE 100 by 0.72%.

The most bearish values ​​of the Ibex 35 at the beginning of the day are Siemens-Gamesa 1.67%, Viscofan 0.70% and Cellnex 0.11%. On the more optimistic side, ArcelorMittal points up a positive 1.56%, followed by close to Repsol 1.47% and Caixabank 1.31%.

In the Continuous Market, Montebalito led the increases by 7.59%, followed by Tubacex by 3.10% and Tubos Reunidos by 2.61%. A less sweet opening for DIA Rights with a drop of 39.64%, Adolfo Dominguez 4.92% and Vidrala 4.02%.

From the business side, Siemens-Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), through one of its subsidiaries, has received a firm order to supply wind turbines to ReNew Surya Ojas Private Limited for a wind farm located in Tondehal, in the State of Karnataka (India), with a total capacity of 322 megawatts (MW), the company informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Likewise, after the reduction in the forecasts for fiscal year 2021 of Siemens Gamesa, Fitch Ratings has confirmed the long-term credit rating of the company, although they have their outlook worsened from ‘stable’ to negative ‘.

After yesterday’s collapse of 13% in the stock market, the ENCE works council will request the Government Delegation to reconvene the dialogue table to “advance in the negotiation” on the future of the pasture factory after the judgment of the National Court that has annulled the extension to its current location in Lourizán. The secretary of the works council, Pablo Bacariza, has urged a “solution” that allows them to “continue working.”

Read more

As for the Unicaja-Liberbank merger, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation yesterday gave the go-ahead to the creation of the fifth Spanish bank by assets. There are still small administrative fringes that are expected to be finalized before the end of July

In the macro agenda for this Tuesday highlights the publication of the advance of May of the debt of the public administrations of the Bank of Spain and the celebration of the Council of Ministers. In addition, Prosegur today distributes its dividends (0.031 euros per share). In the United States, large companies present their results today, such as Netflix. Likewise, the ECB publishes the survey on bank loans, which is very attentive to Europe. Finally, Japan will publish the June CPI.

The European Commission approved yesterday under the EU state aid regulations, the Spanish plan to create a fund of 1,000 million euros to invest through debt and equity instruments in certain active companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The main concerns that right now do not let investors bet on growth are, on the one hand, the expansion of the Delta variant and the rebound in coronavirus cases around the world and, on the other hand, the inflation evolution that could turn out to be quite negative.

For his part, Jonathan Haskel, member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of England (BoE), stated: “In my opinion a more restrictive monetary policy is not the best for the near future. The inflation that we are seeing is transitory due to the very low base from which prices are growing. Recovery is not complete. We expect headwinds in the coming months such as the delta variant of the coronavirus. The labor market has improved significantly. ”

The price of a barrel of oil has received with decreases close to 7% the agreement reached this Sunday between the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other allied producers such as Russia to increase from the month of August and so gradual OPEC + production.

The International Energy Agency noted: “The OPEC + agreement can go a long way toward closing the 2021 supply gap. We expect a new challenge for OPEC + in early 2022 as stocks rise.”

The price of a barrel of Brent, a reference for the Old Continent, is trading up 1.01% to $ 69.28 per barrel, while the US West Texas advanced 1.34% to 67.11 dollars per barrel.

In the debt market, the interest of the Spanish ten-year bond stands at 0.33% with falls of 2.36%, the risk premium is a positive 0.20% to 73.15 points, while that the price of the euro against the dollar depreciates to 1.178530 ‘greenbacks’.