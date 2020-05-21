The Ibex 35 has managed to close in ‘green’, although practically flat with a rise of 0.04%, to stand at the gates of 6,700 points, on a day marked again by the tensions between United States and China with allegations of the origin of the coronavirus outbreak, which could lead to a trade war between the two powers.

The national parquet benchmark indicator has gained 2.5 points, 0.04%, to 6,686.1 points. This year, it still accumulates losses of 29.98%.

Specifically, the President of the United States, Donald trump, has again attacked China on account of its management of the crisis generated by the coronavirus and it has assured that the authorities of the Asian country could have stopped “the plague” but “they did not do it”.

Economic reopening

On the other hand, investors remain vigilant about the economic reopening progressively in different countries, including Spain, and will be pending in addition to the conference to be offered this Thursday by the president of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, on the Covid-19.

In Spain, the Public treasure It has placed 6,938 million euros in long-term debt this Thursday, practically in the high range expected, and has again contained and even decreased interest rates, charging again for the 3-year bonds.

Banking in ‘red’

On the positive ground, the increases in the IAG (+ 4.15%), Acerinox (+ 2.83%), Siemens Gamesa (+ 2.48%) and Telefónica (+ 2.42%). ACS (+ 2.12%), Aena (+ 2.05%), Grifols (+ 2.03%) and Ence (+ 2.01%) also finished the day positive.

On the contrary, the greatest decreases have been presented Repsol (-3.34%), Arcelormittal (-2.86%), Bankinter (-2.33%), Santander (-1.41%), Red Eléctrica (-1.11%), CIE Automotive (-1.03%), Indra (-0.95%) and Bankia (-0.91%).

The entire bank has closed in ‘red’ on a day in which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) He has advocated a worldwide international agreement to suspend the payment of dividends and share buyback programs by banks for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic with the aim of preserving as much capital as possible.

European squares

The rest of the European stock markets closed the session in negative, with falls of 0.78% in Londonof 1.17% in Parisof 1.43% in Frankfurt and 0.78% in Milan.

The barrel of petroleum West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 33.6, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 36.02.

For his part, the Spanish risk premium It fell to 113 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.623%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0955 ‘green notes’.