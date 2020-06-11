The main Wall Street indices have also opened with falls close to 4%. Investors also fear a second wave of the virus after states like Texas announced a record of hospitalizations for the third consecutive day from Covid-19. Today, US coronavirus cases have reached a level of 2 million, according to the latest data from John Hopkins University.

Little bit before the closing of this Wednesday the words of Jerome Powell were known after the FED meeting, which decided to keep interest rates unchanged and indicated that they will be up to us until at least 2022. The FED understands that we are in the beginning of a phase of recovery of the economy and making changes in policy or forecasts is premature. The agency said it will maintain the current bond purchase program for months to come while announcing a forecast for the economy to contract 6.5% before reaching a 5% expansion in 2021.

Markets have reacted negatively to the forecasts launched by the FED as their forecasts have increased skepticism about a global V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding unemployment, the Fed estimates that the country will end the year with an unemployment rate of 9.3%, compared to 3.5% estimated in December. In 2021, unemployment will still remain at 6.5%.

Figures that were in line with the forecasts of the OECD, which spoke of the worst recession in peace period of the last 100 years due to pandemic. Furthermore, he said that a second wave of coronavirus infections could generate a 7.6% contraction in 2020 and remain below pre-crisis levels until the end of 2021.

In the case of Spain, the OECD considers two scenarios. In the first of these, there will be no second outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, so that Spain’s GDP will contract 11.1% this year and will experience a 7.5% rebound during 2021. In the second, the The agency believes that a new wave of infections will occur in the second half of the year. If this happened, Spain would become the most affected country in the entire OECD, since its GDP would drop by 14.4% in 2020 and would only grow by 5% in 2021.

In Europe, the stock markets ended the session with significant falls: the Ibex 35 dropped 5.04%, the Italian FTSE Mib 4.81%, the French Cac 40 4.71%, the German Dax 30 a 4 , 47%, the Euro Stoxx 50 4.08% and the FTSE 100 London 3.99%.

In the Ibex 35, the only value that has ended with increases has been Grifols with a rise of 0.25%. The values ​​that have fallen the most have been IAG with a decrease of 9.44%, Santander 9.3%, Sabadell 9.29%, Meliá Hotels 7.46% and ACS 7.45%.

Among the securities that weighted the most in the Spanish selective, BBVA left 6.58%, Telefónica 6.42%, Repsol 6.27%, Amadeus 6.26%, Inditex 5.27% and Iberdrola 3.04%.

In the continuous market of the Spanish stock market, Cevasa has dropped 17.22%, Codere 12.06% and eDreams Odigeo 10.48%. Berkeley has appreciated 5.03%, Special Ingots 4.33% and Pescanova 4.28%.

Spain’s risk premium has risen 3.58% to 104.2 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond falls to 0.63%.

The euro appreciates against the dollar and is exchanged for 1,1376 ‘greenbacks’.

In the raw materials market, Oil prices also suffer significant falls. Brent oil, a benchmark in Europe, is down 6.51% to $ 38.79 per barrel, while West Texas falls 7.56% to $ 36.34.

Independent tools and analysis

In Investment Strategies we have developed a series of independent tools and analyzes with which you can benefit from your investments improve your operations and help us remain independent.

In the Premium area, you will find the selection that our analysts have made on the most cyclical sectors and stocks and they behave better right now. In addition to Tools to invest in the short, medium and long term.

Subscribe now for less than 5 euros a month and you have 15 days to try it. You can cancel it without any commitment in case it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Today more than ever, it’s time to support the services you use regularly and you will help us to remain independent.

I want to collaborate