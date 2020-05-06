The losses return to European stock markets Given the weakness of the region’s economy, which is once again evident from the macro data that is coming to light. The increase in US pulse to China for its management of the coronavirus crisis it does not help either. The Ibex falls about 0.5% to compromise 6,700 points.

The most bearish crossings for the Spanish index took place in the early hours, when the most weighed economic figures for the coronavirus crisis in Europe were known. In some moments I even know they came to lose 6,700 points that yesterday Tuesday managed to reconquer.

The focus of the session returns to PMI indices, this time from the services sector in April. Although some of them saw the light of day yesterday, the bulk has been published this Wednesday. The Spanish has been worse than expected, with 7.1 points compared to the expected 10. The aggregate of the Eurozone, better than expected with 12 points compared to the 11.7 forecast. In any case, extremely distant figures from the 50 integers that mark the border between expansion and recession.

The data from orders to factory in Germany in the fourth month of the year they also add pessimism to the market, since they have fallen 15.6%, well above what the experts predicted. The projections of the European Commission, which estimate a 9.4% contraction for Spanish GDP neither do they contribute to an eventual re-emergence of investor sentiment.

In the Ibex, the most punished value is Siemens Gamesa, which falls 3% after publishing its quarterly accounts, with record orders but warning of lower business profitability. Near this setback they stay Meliá Hotels and Amadeus, despite the fact that the hotel opened the session as the most powerful of the selective.

At the other extreme, Repsol it is placed for the second consecutive session as the strongest value in the index, with increases of more than 4%. ACS adds 2.5% and the Sabadell earn 1.5%.

One of the factors underpinning the oil company’s comeback, beyond its accounts and its commitment to the dividend, is the continued rise in crude oil in the commodity markets. The barrel brent benchmark in Europe rises more than 1% and is now recovering $ 31.

The gold He struggles to hold out the $ 1,700 in another comeback session for the greenback. The euro it remains in a change lower than the 1.08 ‘green bills’ when losing another 0.5% against the American currency.

Due to the secondary sovereign debt market, peripheral risk premiums rebound as a consequence of the deepening in negative rates of the German bond after the ruling of the German Constitutional Court on the debt purchase programs of the European Central Bank (ECB).

The risk premium of Spanish ten-year bonds is up to 143 points despite a 0.87% return for these papers. The bunds hit rates of -0.56% this Wednesday.

