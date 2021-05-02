The Ibex 35 stretches above 8,800 points to mark its third consecutive annual maximum

The IBEX 35, which this Thursday had 36 stocks in its basket, added its third consecutive annual maximum. The index added 0.27% higher to its chart at the close of Thursday, thus achieving stretch its price to 8,823.2 points. An advance that had the support of the insistence on the continuity of stimuli in the great world economies, including the United States.

The focus of the day on the Madrid parquet was from the first hour on the premiere of Direct line, what completed his first session with increases of 23% up to 1,622 euros per share. An impulse that contributed to the advances of the Madrid selective, since the value was part of the Ibex basket of values ​​for a day due to technical adjustment issues.

The insurer started from a reference price of 1.3175 euros per share. An amount that this Wednesday is discounted from the price of Bankinter shares, which fell 1.6% as a result of the distribution among its shareholders of the bulk of the titles of its until now subsidiary. A discount that in some screens was mistakenly collected as drops of more than 20%.

In red the titles of Siemens Gamesa. With falls of 3.3% in the midst of an investment climate that is beginning to become disenchanted with the euphoria of recent times around renewables. Very close, Solaria cut 3.2% this Thursday.

Still in the energy sector, Repsol it also fit their quarterly accounts. In this case, the oil company was going from early gains to losses of 1.1% at the close. Setback after posting a profit of 248 million euros in the first three months of the year.

In the opposite sense, the actions of Aena They managed to get rid of the first hour declines with advances of 1.7% at the close of the session. The manager of the Spanish airports managed to convince with its forecasts after having published quarterly accounts marked by the pandemic. The balance showed losses of 241.2 million euros as a result of a drop in the number of passengers of 80%.

However, the most significant rebound after the incontestable Direct Line was pointed out PharmaMar, which added 8% to its graph after having obtained the expected approval to start the Phase 3 trial of your drug Aplidin in Covid-19 patients.

The bullish podium of the session was completed Indra (+ 3.5%) and Santander Bank (+ 1.8%). Other heavyweights such as CaixaBank (+ 1.5%), BBVA (+ 1.3%) and Inditex (+ 1.2%) also contributed to the rise in the selective for the fourth consecutive session.

Beyond the king index of the Spanish stock market, the focus was on Day. The supermarket chain has announced a capital increase at a steep discount, as the new shares will be issued at a price of only 0.02 euros per share. The reaction was immediate: punishment of 16.4% in the Continuous Market.

On the secondary debt market, the Spanish bond reached rates of 0.47%, encouraged by the boom in macroeconomic data published in the US. From there the hangover from the findings presented by the Federal Reserve (Fed) by defending tooth and nail the continuity of their stimuli.