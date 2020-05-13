The Ibex 35 has strengthened the increases with an advance in this Tuesday’s session of 1.36%, being on the way to conquer 6,800 points, in a day that has continued to be marked by the de-escalation of confinement in different countries in Europe, including Spain.

Likewise, the stage is marked by the economic reopening in other countries such as France and the United Kingdom, as well as fear of a second wave of positives for Covid-19, a risk that investors are also now taking into account after the new cases detected in South Korea and Germany.

In Spain, the This Tuesday the Treasury raised 2,485 million euros in letters, in the expected high range, and has delved into the negative rates in the case of 3-month paper and has returned to collect the bills after 9 months.

In addition to awarding close to the maximum range foreseen, the joint demand of the two references has reached 9,225 million euros, which is 3.7 times higher than what was finally awarded in the markets, which is why investors continue to trust Spanish public debt securities.

Inditex at the helm

The Ibex 35 has closed at 6,762.7 points, with Inditex at the head (+ 5.28%). Behind, the biggest promotions have been presented Cellnex (+ 4.18%), Ence (+ 3.94%) and Ferrovial (+ 3.59%). Telefónica (+ 2.96%) and Red Eléctrica (+ 2.45%) also finished the day in ‘green’.

On the contrary, the most pronounced decreases have been recorded Meliá (-5.89%), Arcelormittal (-5.63%), Indra (-4.35%), Marline (-3.21%), CIE Automotive (-3.18%), Colonial (-2.8%), IAG (-2.27%), Viscofan (-1.95%) and Repsol (-1, 72%).

European squares

The rest of european bags They have closed positive, with the exception of Paris, which has left 0.21%. The promotions have been 1.07% in London, 0.13% in Frankfurt and 0.98% in Milan.

In this stage, the barrel of oil West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 25.24, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 29.85.

For his part, the Spanish risk premium It fell to 128 basis points, with the interest demanded of the ten-year bond at 0.781%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0817 ‘green notes’.